Ex-Coldstream official Robert Martin glad to be on board at Berwick Rangers

Former Coldstream vice-chairman Robert Martin (Pic: Coldstream FC)

The ex-police officer has joined the club’s board as a director alongside chairman Kevin Dixon, vice-chairman Nathan Thompson, Dan Crowe and Douglas Younger.

Born in Berwick but raised in Chirnside, Martin used to play amateur football as a goalkeeper for Ayton, Eyemouth Legion and Heriot, as well as for a police side in an Edinburgh league.

His past experience of running football clubs includes having been vice-chairman of East Lothian’s Preston Athletic, a Scottish Lowland Football League team at that time but now playing alongside Coldstream in the East of Scotland Football League’s first division, later filling the same position at the Streamers under the chairmanship of Dave Lauder.

Martin left the Home Park side last season and had been taking a break from football administration since then.

He’s glad to be back on the ball with Rangers now, though, saying: “I remember standing in the crowd at Shielfield as a young boy watching George Best playing for Hibs.

“My dad was a decent player in his day and his playing buddy was the famous Jock Wallace. They both served in the King’s Own Scottish Borderers in Malaysia and won a few regimental competitions. My dad also played with our very own Robert Johnson.

“I feel privileged and proud being involved in such a famous club and would love to see them fighting for promotion this coming season.”

Construction company boss Dixon, elected as chairman at Shielfield Park in January, replacing Brian Porteous, added: “I am delighted Robert had accepted our offer to join the team.

“He brings a wealth of football knowledge, football administration experience and deep local relationships to help us move the club forward and deepen our connection with the local community.”