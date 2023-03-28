News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
6 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
9 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
11 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
11 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
12 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Everything that could go wrong did, says Peebles Rovers boss Ger Rossi after 5-0 defeat

Peebles Rovers have only themselves to blame for their biggest defeat of the current East of Scotland Football League second division season, according to manager Ger Rossi.

By Darin Hutson
Published 28th Mar 2023, 19:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 19:08 BST
Peebles Rovers losing 5-0 at home to Thornton Hibs on Saturday (Pic: Pete Birrell)
Peebles Rovers losing 5-0 at home to Thornton Hibs on Saturday (Pic: Pete Birrell)
Peebles Rovers losing 5-0 at home to Thornton Hibs on Saturday (Pic: Pete Birrell)

The Borderers were given a 5-0 thumping by Fife’s Thornton Hibs at home at Whitestone Park on Saturday, outdoing their previous worst loss of this campaign, by 3-0 at Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University in October, by two goals.

Hibs’ scorers were Joe Kinninmonth on six minutes and 79, Mikey Gough just before half-time, Stuart Drummond from the penalty spot on 55 minutes following a controversial handball decision and Jamie McNeish wrapping proceedings up with full-time approaching.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I didn’t see that coming, to be honest, but everything that could have gone wrong on the day did,” Rossi told the club’s website.

“We made four really poor errors within the game and Thornton needed no second invitation. They accepted the gifts we presented and punished us.

Most Popular

“We also saw a penalty awarded for something I’m still scratching my head about, but the long and short of it is that we had single-handedly thrown the game away all by ourselves by that point, which is really out of character and bitterly disappointing.

“Sometimes I think there are games you just have to be at to make sense of what has happened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The harsh reality is that we weren’t ruthless enough at one end and we have self-destructed, probably for the first time this season, and inflicted our own punishment at the other – but we have to move on.

“The boys are better than that and I’m sure they will do absolutely everything to get back on track ahead of a big cup match at Leith Athletic on Friday night.”

That second-round East of Scotland League Cup tie kicks off at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Stadium at 8pm and it’s followed by a trip on league duty to Hawick Royal Albert next Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Rovers are currently ninth in the table, on 29 points from 23 fixtures.

BorderersEdinburghFife