East of Scotland Football League fixtures for 2025/26 season out now, with three of Borders’ four sides kicking off at home

Vale of Leithen start next football season at home to Edinburgh Community and they'll be hoping to carry on where they left off, having beaten the capital city side 4-1 the last time they met, away in March 2024, with Dean Burgess among their scorers (Photo: Hilary Isaac)

Next season’s initial East of Scotland Football League fixture list is out now and it sees the coming campaign kick off at home for Linton Hotspur, Vale of Leithen and Hawick Royal Albert.

The new season begins on Saturday, July 26, and co-managers Ruaraidh Fleming and Paul Currie’s Hotspur will play their first EoSFL division two match since their promotion this year at home to West Lothian’s West Calder United in West Linton, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Their last match against the West Lothian side was a 4-1 third-division loss at home in March 2024, with William White netting their consolation effort.

That followed a 3-0 home loss in July 2023 in front of a record crowd of 170 there to witness Hotspur’s first game after switching to the EoSFL from the Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur Football Association.

Vale and Albert host Edinburgh Community and Fife’s Newburgh Juniors respectively at the same time in EoSFL division three.

The Innerleithen outfit’s last meeting with capital city side yielded a 4-1 East of Scotland Football League Cup first-round win on the road in March 2024, with Dean Burgess at the double, Jason Brydon and Daniel Taylor on target for manager Ian Flynn’s visitors.

Albert’s most recent game against Newburgh was a 1-0 away division three defeat in March, following on from a 5-2 win for gaffer Kenny Aitchison’s side at home in January and 1-1 draw away in November, both also in the league.

Coldstream, the only other representatives of the region in division two following Peebles Rovers’ 11th-hour decision to withdraw from the league, are away to Lochgelly Albert in Fife, also with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Albert are new opponents for manager David Brown’s Streamers, having just been promoted as division three champions and only having been signed up with the EoSFL since May 2020.

Midweek games follow for Coldstream at home to Edinburgh College on Tuesday, July 29, and Vale of Leithen the night after away to Pumpherston in West Lothian, both at 7.30pm.

The second Saturday of next season, August 2, sees Coldstream at home to Fife’s Oakley United, Hotspur away to Kinnoull in Perth and Kinross, the Royalists at Pumpherston and Vale at Newburgh, all 2.30pm kick-offs.

Next season’s initial fixture list runs up to Saturday, May 16, and that prospective finale sees Coldstream hosting Fife’s Kennoway Star Hearts, Hotspur at home to Lochgelly, Hawick at Fife’s Cowdenbeath Central and Vale at Northumberland’s Tweedmouth Rangers, all at 2.30pm too.

For further details, go to https://www.eosfl.com/

Two of the Borders’ four remaining EoSFL teams were in pre-season friendly action on Saturday, with Hotspur losing 3-2 to the West of Scotland Football League first division’s Lanark United at Symington in South Lanarkshire and Coldstream winning 4-0 at home to EoSFL division one’s Edinburgh South.

This Saturday sees Coldstream at home to Northumberland’s Alnwick Town at 2.30pm and Hotspur away to Pentland Athletic in Auchendinny at 1pm, with Vale are away to Gala Fairydean Rovers next Tuesday at 7.45pm.