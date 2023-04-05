News you can trust since 1855
East Kilbride visit next up for Berwick Rangers

Berwick Rangers are back in Scottish Lowland Football League action this coming Saturday, hosting East Kilbride at Shielfield Park, with kick-off at 3pm.

By Darin Hutson
Published 5th Apr 2023, 07:14 BST- 1 min read
Berwick Rangers goal-scorer Liam Buchanan (Pic: Alan Bell)Berwick Rangers goal-scorer Liam Buchanan (Pic: Alan Bell)
Berwick Rangers goal-scorer Liam Buchanan (Pic: Alan Bell)

Manager Stuart Malcolm’s Wee Gers go into that third-last league game of the season sitting seventh in the table, on 56 points from 33 fixtures, their visitors from South Lanarkshire being one place above them and four points better off.

They’ll be looking to make amends for their second-biggest defeat of the season come kick-off, having lost the reverse fixture in November 5-0, a thumping exceeded only by their 6-0 loss at Heart of Midlothian B on the opening day of the campaign in July.

Berwick weren’t in competitive action at the weekend but did fit in a friendly against fellow fifth-tier side Tranent Juniors last Friday, losing 2-1.

A 16th-minute Liam Buchanan header put the Northumbrians in front at their hosts’ Foresters’ Park home ground in East Lothian but ended up losing out after having Grant Nelson red-carded approaching half-time.

