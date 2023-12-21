​Earlston Rhymers still up for cup but Leithen Rovers go out

​Two Border Amateur Football Association teams were in cup action on Saturday and they enjoyed mixed fortunes, with one progressing and the other going out.

Michael Cockburn on the ball for Leithen Rovers during their 3-2 loss at home to West Barns Star in the South of Scotland Amateur Cup's second round on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Earlston Rhymers beat Paisley’s Gleniffer Thistle 3-2 away in the third round of the Scottish Amateur Cup to set up a fourth-round visit from North Lanarkshire’s Craigneuk Thistle on Saturday, January 6, with kick-off at 2pm.

Phil Addison scored two of Rhymers’ goals at Renfrew Leisure Centre and Jimmy Bell got their other.

That match was a replay after Earlston were held to a 3-3 draw at Kelso High School’s 3G pitches the weekend before, with Addison, Bell and Scott Rice on the scoresheet that time round.

Will Cheskins in action for Leithen Rovers during their 3-2 loss at home to West Barns Star in the South of Scotland Amateur Cup's second round on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Saturday’s other cup tie ended up with the same scoreline but in visiting West Barns Star’s favour, securing progress to the South of Scotland Amateur Cup’s quarter-finals for the East Lothian outfit at the expense of their hosts, Leithen Rovers.

Greg Zokas netted both the hosts’ goals at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park.

The regional cup’s last-eight ties will be played on Saturday, January 27, and they’ll see Star at home in Dunbar to Lanark’s Kirkfield United, Langlee Amateurs hosting South Lanarkshire’s Law Community, Hawick Legion on the road at Greenlaw and Eyemouth United Amateurs hosting a Berwickshire derby at home to Duns Amateurs.

Rhymers’ cup tie on January 6 will be accompanied, weather allowing, by 11 Border Amateur Football Association league fixtures, five in its A division and six in its B division.

Bailey Simmons winning an aerial ball for Leithen Rovers during their 3-2 loss at home to West Barns Star in the South of Scotland Amateur Cup's second round on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

The former see defending champions Duns at home to Tweedmouth Amateurs, current table-toppers Newtown away to Greenlaw, Chirnside United hosting Tweeddale Rovers and Langlee at home to Hawick Waverley, as well Langholm Legion on the road at Biggar United.

Newtown are one point clear of Duns at the top of the table, on 25 points from 15 fixtures, but the Dingers have got five games in hand. Langlee are third, on 23 points from nine fixtures, and Greenlaw fourth, also on 23 points but from 13 games.