Earlston Rhymers still up for cup but Leithen Rovers go out
Earlston Rhymers beat Paisley’s Gleniffer Thistle 3-2 away in the third round of the Scottish Amateur Cup to set up a fourth-round visit from North Lanarkshire’s Craigneuk Thistle on Saturday, January 6, with kick-off at 2pm.
Phil Addison scored two of Rhymers’ goals at Renfrew Leisure Centre and Jimmy Bell got their other.
That match was a replay after Earlston were held to a 3-3 draw at Kelso High School’s 3G pitches the weekend before, with Addison, Bell and Scott Rice on the scoresheet that time round.
Saturday’s other cup tie ended up with the same scoreline but in visiting West Barns Star’s favour, securing progress to the South of Scotland Amateur Cup’s quarter-finals for the East Lothian outfit at the expense of their hosts, Leithen Rovers.
Greg Zokas netted both the hosts’ goals at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park.
The regional cup’s last-eight ties will be played on Saturday, January 27, and they’ll see Star at home in Dunbar to Lanark’s Kirkfield United, Langlee Amateurs hosting South Lanarkshire’s Law Community, Hawick Legion on the road at Greenlaw and Eyemouth United Amateurs hosting a Berwickshire derby at home to Duns Amateurs.
Rhymers’ cup tie on January 6 will be accompanied, weather allowing, by 11 Border Amateur Football Association league fixtures, five in its A division and six in its B division.
The former see defending champions Duns at home to Tweedmouth Amateurs, current table-toppers Newtown away to Greenlaw, Chirnside United hosting Tweeddale Rovers and Langlee at home to Hawick Waverley, as well Langholm Legion on the road at Biggar United.
Newtown are one point clear of Duns at the top of the table, on 25 points from 15 fixtures, but the Dingers have got five games in hand. Langlee are third, on 23 points from nine fixtures, and Greenlaw fourth, also on 23 points but from 13 games.
In the B division, Eyemouth host Jed Legion, Hawick United are at home to Ancrum, Lauder are a to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, Gala Hotspur are at Kelso Thistle, Leithen Rovers host Coldstream Amateurs and Selkirk Victoria are at St Boswells.