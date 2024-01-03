Earlston Rhymers hand over £3,000 raised by memorial walk to dementia unit
That 11-plus-mile walk around the Earlston circular and Leader path in November as a tribute to Carlyle, alias Kay, following his death at the age of 67 in August, ended up raising £5,500.
£100 of that total has been given to Earlston’s paths group as a thank-you for use of their route by more than 30 players, club officials, fans and well-wishers and the rest will go towards improvements to the showers at Rhymers’ Runciman Park clubhouse.
Carlyle, also formerly with Kelso United, played for Berwick Rangers from 1980 to 1981, mostly in their reserves, and for Rhymers from 1990 until 2003, latterly managing them too, helping them win the association’s B division title in 1991 and A division title in 2003.
