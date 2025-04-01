Duns win first Border Amateur Football Association cup final of year by 4-0 v Chirnside United

Duns Amateurs celebrating winning Friday’s Colin Campbell Cup final against Chirnside United by 4-0 at Hawick (Photo: Duns Amateurs)

This year’s first Border Amateur Football Association trophy final, for the Colin Campbell Cup, was won by Duns Amateurs at Hawick on Friday.

That was the third time the cup, named after association stalwart Campbell, has been contested, with the Dingers having made it to all three finals to date, losing August 2022’s by 4-0 to Langlee Amateurs in Hawick and forfeiting the following August’s, due to have been held in Greenlaw, to the same opposition.

Duns beat Chirnside United by 4-0 in Friday’s final to secure their first silverware since they won the Waddell Cup for the sixth time by getting the better of Langlee by 4-3 at Greenlaw in last May’s final.

Their scorers were Sean Phillips, Jonny Simpson, Kieran Burns and Kieran Cromarty.

That cup final was followed by nine league fixtures on Saturday, four of them in the association’s A division.

Those top-flight games included defending champions Langlee edging out Greenlaw by 2-1 away to go 18 points clear of Duns at the top of the table.

They’re now on 49 points from 17 fixtures, with three left to play but eight-time A division champions Duns, currently on 31 from 12, have got a handful of games in hand on the league leaders.

Ryan Clapperton and Des Sutherland scored Langlee’s goals at WS Happer Memorial Park at the weekend, with Ross Smillie getting one back for their fourth-placed hosts, now on 25 points from 15 matches.

Saturday’s other A division games were a 4-2 win for Earlston Rhymers away to Berwick’s Highfields United, a 1-0 defeat for Hawick United at Tweedmouth Amateurs and a 4-1 loss for Hawick Waverley hosting Langholm Legion.

Danny Simpson at the double, Phil Addison and Jimmy Bell scored for eighth-placed Rhymers, with Jack Young replying twice for third-placed Highfields; Jack Young netted for second-from-bottom Tweedmouth against Hawick United, one place above them; and Matty Linton for basement side Waverley in response to three goals from Dan Winter and one from Corey Park for Langholm.

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs stay seven points clear of Tweeddale Rovers at the top of the B division, on 49 points from 18 fixtures, after Berwick Town forfeited their scheduled game away to the league leaders at the weekend.

Saturday’s other B division fixtures were a 2-2 draw for Leithen Rovers hosting Stow and wins by 6-0 for Tweeddale at Jed Legion, 5-1 for Hawick Legion at Coldstream Amateurs, 3-2 for Ancrum at Selkirk Victoria and 4-0 for St Boswells hosting Biggar United.

Three A division fixtures are lined up for this coming Saturday – Langlee hosting Duns, Greenlaw at home to Tweedmouth and Eyemouth United Amateurs away to Earlston – along with one in the B division, a trip to Gala Hotspur for St Boswells.

They’re accompanied by five cup ties, a Forsyth Cup last-four away-day at Langholm for Highfields, and four Beveridge Cup quarter-finals taking Stow to Jed, Berwick Town to Leithen Rovers, Fairydean’s Ammies to Selkirk and Kelso Thistle to Tweeddale.

All nine fixtures scheduled for this weekend are due to kick off at 2pm. For updates, go to https://www.borderamateurfa.co.uk/