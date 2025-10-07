​Duns still top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division table despite derby call-off

Lewis Swaney scored his 75th goal for Langlee Amateurs on Saturday a week on from hitting the 100-game mark for the club (Pic: Langlee Amateurs)

​Duns Amateurs remain five points clear at the top of the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after being awarded a home win against Greenlaw on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Their prospective visitors weren’t able to raise a team to fufil that fixture at New Hawthorn Park, gifting the Dingers all three points without them having to so much as lace up their boots, never mind kick a football.

Closest challengers Tweeddale Rovers and defending champions Langlee Amateurs were in action, however, both keeping themselves in title contention with, respectively, a 7-1 home defeat of Hawick United and 3-1 win away to Earlston Rhymers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Maclean scored twice for Tweeddale at Peebles’ Kerfield Park, with Grant Wilson, Alan Dobie, Mikey Smith and Scott Latto also on target and an own goal going their way too, as well as Stevie Lowe registering a consolation effort for the visitors.

Des Sutherland, Lewis Swaney and Charlie Green scored for Langlee, with Robbie Turner getting one back for their hosts.

Two other top-flight games went ahead at the weekend, a 3-2 win for Chirnside United hosting Eyemouth United Amateurs and a 3-1 defeat for Langholm Legion away to Berwick’s Highfields United.

Those results leave Duns on 28 points from ten fixtures, Tweeddale second on 23 from nine, Langlee third on 19 from eight, Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs fourth on 15 from seven and Chirnside fifth on 14 from nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the table, Greenlaw occupy the basement spot, on minus-two points from seven fixtures, with Langholm second to bottom, without any points from six games.

Stow and Leithen Rovers are level on 19 points from seven fixtures at the top of the B division after 3-1 home wins on Saturday, versus Tweedmnouth Amateurs and Gala Hotspur respectively.

Stow take top spot on goal difference, theirs being four better.