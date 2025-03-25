Duns make it to football’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup final for first time this century

That’s a cup the Dingers won in 1992, 1997 and 1998 but they’ve not made it to a final since 1999, losing out to the South of Scotland Football League’s Upper Annandale that time round.

They’re the region’s last representatives in the competition, though fellow Border Amateur Football Association side Highfields United will be hoping to join them by getting past Lanark’s Kirkfield United, the cup’s current holders following a 5-1 win against Langlee Amateurs in last April’s final in Galashiels, once a date is set for their semi-final.

Duns won their last-four tie against Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs at Selkirk’s Yarrow Park on Saturday by 4-0, thanks to two goals from Sean Phillips and others from Jonny Simpson and Jordan Yardley.

That’s one of two cup games in the space of six days for manager James Brydon’s side as they’re due to contest this year’s Colin Campbell Cup final this Friday against Chirnside United in Hawick, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Their match against Fairydean’s ammies was one of seven knockout ties involving association clubs played at the weekend, the other six being quarter-finals, two of them in the Waddell Cup and four in the Forsyth Cup.

The former were home wins by 4-1 for Earlston Rhymers against Selkirk Victoria and 5-1 for Tweeddale Rovers versus Tweedmouth Amateurs.

The latter were a 10-1 defeat for Hawick United at Highfields, a 4-1 win for Chirnside United at Gala Hotspur, a 2-1 victory for Jed Legion away to Leithen Rovers and a 4-2 loss for Biggar United hosting Langholm Legion.

Danny Simpson at the double, Mike Gavana and Jimmy Bell scored for Rhymers, with Grant Brownlee getting one back for Selkirk.

Tweeddale’s scorers were Jake Houten twice, Grant Wilson, Doug Knox and Rhys Moffat, with Euan Cromarty replying.

Martin Goldie registered Hawick United’s consolation effort in Berwick, with Niall Jones scoring two hat-tricks for their hosts, Jack Young adding three and an own goal also going their way.

Netting for Chirnside were Max Matthewson, Jamie Robertson and Jake and Connor Lough, with Finlay Kellett on target for Hotspur.

Mikey Kavanagh scored both of Jed’s goals, with Jordan Hogarth replying.

Langholm’s scorers were Alistair Little twice, Craig Cuthbert and Ben Borthwick.

The former’s semi-finals, yet to be fixed, will see Rhymers go up against Hawick Waverley or current holders Duns and Tweeddale facing Fairydean or Langlee.

Langholm host Highfields on Saturday, April 5, and Jed are at home to holders Chirnside a week later in the latter’s.

Three league fixtures were also played on Saturday, including a 9-0 win for Langlee at home to Eyemouth United Amateurs taking them 15 points clear of Duns at the top of the association’s A division.

They’re now on 46 points from 16 fixtures, with the Dingers on 31 from 12.

Des Sutherland scored four goals for Langlee, Lewis Swaney three and Ryan Clapperton two.

Saturday’s other two league fixtures, both in the B division, were home wins by 4-0 for Stow versus St Boswells and 3-0 for Kelso Thistle against Coldstream Amateurs.

Andrew Crawford notched up a hat-trick for Stow, with Jordan Steele also on target.

Kelso’s scorers were Liam Howell, Liam Hill and Michael Pattinson.

Ten league fixtures are lined up for this coming Saturday, all 2pm kick-offs.

Four of them are in the A division, and they take Langlee to Greenlaw, Langholm to Waverley, Earlston to Highfields and Hawick United to Tweedmouth.

Six B division games take Hawick Legion to Coldstream, Berwick Town to Fairydean, Tweeddale to Jed, Stow to Leithen Rovers, Ancrum to Selkirk and Biggar to St Boswells.

