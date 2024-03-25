Duns knocked out of football’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup by South Lanarkshire opposition

​Sam Barton, Luke Currie, Jamie Henderson and Jordan Erwin scored for the South Lanarkshire side at Netherdale to deny the Dingers a chace of securing that trophy for a fourth time and book their place in the final at the same venue on Saturday, April 20.

They’ll be up against last year’s beaten finalists, Langlee Amateurs, their opposition having made it to the final with a 4-1 knockout of Greenlaw, also at Netherdale, seven days prior.

That final will be Kirkfield’s first and Langlee’s second on the bounce, having lost out by 3-2 to another South Lanarkshire team, Lesmahagow, last April at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park. That was ’Gow’s second win on the trot, having seen off Linton Hotspur 3-1 in May 2022 in Newtongrange but they went out to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs in October’s first round this season.

Duns’ defeat was one of three cup ties contested at the weekend, the other two being Beveridge Cup quarter-finals.

They saw Eyemouth United Amateurs beat Fairydean’s ammies 6-3 at home and Ancrum win a penalty shootout 3-0 at Jed Legion after ending open play tied at 2-2.

Ancrum will host Berwick’s Highfields United and Eyemouth will be away to Leithen Rovers in that cup’s semi-finals on a date to be fixed.

James Paxton, Stefan Kennedy and Modestas Zilaitis all scored twice for Eyemouth, with Mikey Graham, Kai and Lee Macrae on target for their visitors from Galashiels.

David Gobby and Euan Armstrong got on the scoresheet for Ancrum, with Aidan Reilly scoring Jed’s goals, both penalties.

Stuart Spence, Keith Chapman and Scott Buchanan scored Ancrum’s shootout goals.

Two Border Amateur Football Association league fixtures were also played on Saturday, both in its A division and both defeats on the road for Hawick sides.

They were a 3-0 win for Earlston Rhymers at home at Runciman Park to Hawick Waverley and a 1-0 victory for Greenlaw hosting Hawick Legion at WS Happer Memorial Park.

Those results lift Rhymers up to fifth place in the table, with 26 points from 15 fixtures, and see Waverley fall to seventh, on 25 from 18.

Greenlaw edge up to fourth place, on 28 points from 19 fixtures, and Hawick Legion remain bottom of the table, on tem from 16.

Langlee stay on top of the A division, on 38 points from 14 games, despite being out of action at the weekend, with Duns second, two points worse off from the same number of matches, and Newtown third, on 31 from 17..

Scott Rice at the double and Phil Addison scored for Earlston, reduced to ten men by a first-half red card for Gav Brown.

William Smillie put away the only goal of Greenlaw’s game against Hawick Legion.

Three fixtures scheduled for Saturday were postponed – a trip to Tweedmouth Amateurs for Langlee and Biggar United hosting Langholm Legion in the A division and a B division away-day for Leithen Rovers at Coldstream Amateurs.

1 . Earlston Rhymers v Hawick Waverley Scott Rice in possession during Earlston Rhymers' 3-0 win at home to Hawick Waverley on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's A division (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

2 . Earlston Rhymers v Hawick Waverley Phil Addison on the ball during Earlston Rhymers' 3-0 win at home to Hawick Waverley on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's A division (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

3 . Jed Legion v Ancrum Jed Legion drawing 2-2 at home to Ancrum in this year's Beveridge Cup quarter-finals on Saturday prior to their 3-0 penalty shootout knockout (Photo: Bernie Gajos) Photo: Bernie Gajos Photo Sales