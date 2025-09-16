​Duns keep hold of top spot after 9-2 derby win

Mark Weatherburn, pictured in prior action, scored twice for Duns Amateurs against Chirnside United on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

​Duns Amateurs are two points clear at the top of the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after beating Chirnside United 9-2 at home on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​That Berwickshire derby victory takes them to 19 points from seven fixtures, with second-placed Tweeddale Rovers, 7-1 winners at home to Eyemouth United Amateurs at the weekend, on 17 from seven.

Defending champions Langlee Amateurs are third, on 13 points from five matches, after getting the better of Kelso Thistle by 4-2 at home on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those home victories for the division’s top three were accompanied by one other top-flight game, a 2-0 defeat for Hawick United hosting Berwick’s Highfields United.

The Dingers’ scorers were Jamie Whitehead with four, Mark Weatherburn at the double, Nicky Gordon, Gav Brown and Liam Demarco, with Daniel Pattenden and Jake Lough replying.

Doug Knox got a hat-trick for Tweeddale and Luke Maclean scored another two, with Mikey Smith and Jake Houten on target too. Eyemouth’s consolation effort was netted by Connor Lough.

Des Sutherland, Lewis Swaney, Calum Riddell and Colin Jeffrey netted for Langlee, with Louie Arnold scoring twice in the other direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highfields’ scorers in Hawick were Niall Jones and Lee Dodd.

Saturday saw five B division fixtures contested as well, plus a 5-3 Scottish Amateur Cup first-round-replay knockout for Earlston Rhymers away to Fife’s Inverkeithing United.

Those league games yielded wins by 7-3 for Biggar United hosting Selkirk Victoria, 8-1 for Hawick Legion at home to Berwick Town, 3-1 for St Boswells away to ColdstreamAmateurs, 9-0 for Stow at Hawick Waverley and 4-1 for Tweedmouth Amateurs at Jed Legion.

Langlee are away to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs this Friday and four further A division fixtures follow on Saturday.