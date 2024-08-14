​Duns hit double figures to kick off latest Border Amateur Football Association A title bid and defending champions Langlee get off to winning start too

​That was the biggest winning margin of the new season’s opening day, outdoing even Leithen Rovers’ 9-0 B division win away to Coldstream Amateurs, and also the first time the Dingers, eight-times top-flight champions and runners-up to Langlee Amateurs by last time round, have made it into double figures since a 12-0 Waddell Cup knockout of Selkirk Victoria on the road last September.

Their scorers were Jonny Simpson and Jordan Yardley with hat-tricks, Sean Phillips with two and Kieran Cromarty and Noel Finnie.

Langlee, under new manager Billy Miller, also got off to a winning start as they look to defend their first-ever title, edging out Langholm Legion by 3-2 away.

Their scorers were Jack Hay, Lewis Swaney and Graeme Clark, with Andrew Whittall and Craig Cuthbert on target for their hosts.

B division champions Eyemouth United Amateurs got off to a winning beginning too, beating Earlston Rhymers 7-2 at home as they find their feet a division up.

Michael Gillen and Declan McCulloch scored twice for the Fishermen and William Mace, Connor Lough and John Crawford also netted, as did Earlston’s Calum McGowan at the double.

The top flight’s other results from the weekend, ahead of five midweek fixtures tonight, August 14, were a 3-0 victory for Greenlaw away to Tweedmouth Amateurs and a 5-2 defeat for Chirnside United hosting Hawick United.

Kai Robertson, Stephen Mells and Michael Macpherson scored for Greenlaw, Sean Lackenby at the double for Chirnside and Nathan Gillie twice, Liam Lavery, Martin Golder and Liam Hunter for Hawick United.

Six other B division fixtures besides Leithen Rovers’ 9-0 thumping of Coldstream were played on Saturday – draws for Ancrum hosting new boys Berwick Town and Hawick Legion at home to Jed Legion, those scores being 5-5 and 3-3 respectively, plus 5-0 wins for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs and Tweeddale Rovers hosting Selkirk Victoria and Gala Hotspur, along with defeats by 3-1 for St Boswells at Kelso Thistle and 5-3 for Biggar United at Stow – and seven more on Tuesday, August 13.

Leithen Rovers’ scorers, assisted by an own goal, were Greg Zokas with a hat-trick, Sam Archibald with two, Kobe Stevens, Jordan Hogarth and Jamie Buchan.

Ancrum’s, also accompanied by an own goal, were Craig Hall, Jamie Palmer, Euan Armstrong and Brodie Irvine and netting for Berwick were Kieran Hume with three, Brandon Hossack and Liam Sykes.

Hawick Legion’s were Jack Turnbull, Sean Clarke and Blair Turner, with Josh Laing, Stephen Davidson and Jack Kelly on target for Jed.

Kai Macrae scored twice for Fairydean’s ammies, along with Finlay Wheelans, Thomas Chandler and Sam Ostle.

Three of Tweeddale’s goals were scored by Doug Knox, with Jake Houten and Mikey Smith also netting.

Ben Burton scored twice for Kelso, with Ryan Beveridge and their visitors’ Max Brydon netting too.

Matty Dalgleish, Jordan Steele, Ben Swan at the double and Andy Crawford got Stow’s goals versus Biggar.

Last night’s Border Amateur Football Association B division fixtures yielded 47 goals between them, the biggest scoreline of the evening being a 10-1 defeat for Coldstream Amateurs away to Ancrum.

Ancrum’s scorers at Bridgend Park were Palmer, Scott Buchanan and Cameron Fisher at the double, plus Hall, Joe Ngoa, Irvine and Ross Cargill.

The next biggest scoreline was a 5-4 loss for Leithen Rovers at Biggar United, the Innerleithen outfit’s goals being scored by Hogarth at the double, Zokas and Archibald.

Only one goal behind that tally of nine was Stow’s 6-2 victory on the road at Jed Legion.

Steele and Kieran Crawford scored for Stow at the double, with Andy Crawford and Kerr Dalgleish also netting and Davidson replying for Jed twice.

Three of the night’s other games ended with five goals scored – 3-2 wins for Tweeddale Rovers hosting Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs and Hawick Legion away to Selkirk Victoria and a 4-1 victory for St Boswells at home to Gala Hotspur.

Tweeddale’s scorers were Knox, Jordan Sykes and Robbie McNaughton; Fairydean’s Chandler and Ewan McLaren; Hawick Legion’s Euan Gray at the double and James Delaney; Vics’ Rico Poccia and Ryan Prentice; St Boswells’ Cammy Riddell with a hat-trick and Adam Davison; and Hotspur’s Josh Lamb.

Tuesday’s other result was a 4-0 win for Kelso Thistle on the road at Berwick Town, with TJ Moriarty, Burton, Michael Pattinson and Liam Howell on target for the visitors.

Five A division games are due to follow tonight.

Duns host Tweedmouth, Greenlaw are at home to Eyemouth, Hawick United will be visited by Langholm, Earlston Rhymers travel to Hawick Waverley and Chirnside are away to Berwick’s Highfields United.

They’re all all 6.30pm kick-offs except the last, it being a 6.45pm start.

