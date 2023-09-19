Duns go to top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after 4-0 win at Hawick Legion

Duns Amateurs beating Hawick Legion 4-0 away at Brunton Park on Saturday to go top of the Border Amateur Football Association's A division (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Saturday’s results saw Duns move up from second place to pole position after beating Hawick Legion 4-0 away, with Langlee going in the opposite direction after following a 3-3 draw at Hawick Waverley.

Duns are now on 18 points to Langlee’s 17, both having played seven games.

The Dingers’ scorers against the division’s basement side at Brunton Park were Kieran Burns, George Windram, Alan Jess and Michael Stewart.

Duns Amateurs and Hawick Legion vying for the ball at the latter's Brunton Park home ground on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

On target for Langlee, reduced to ten men by an eighth-minute red card for goalkeeper Glen Murray, at nearby Wilton Lodge Park were Des Sutherland, Lewis Swaney and Jack Hay, with Hagen Steele, Davis Hope and Matty Linton netting for their hosts.

Swaney’s goal was one of four penalties awarded but the only one to go in as he’d missed two earlier and Waverley’s Steele had one saved.

Greenlaw stay in third place in the table, on 14 points from eight fixtures, after winning 4-2 at Langholm Legion at the weekend.

Their goals in Dumfries and Galloway were scored by Kai Robertson, William Smillie and Sean Spoor, with Lee Irving netting for their hosts and the two teams benefiting from an own goal apiece.

Duns Amateurs in possession during their 4-0 away win at Hawick Legion on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's A division (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Saturday’s three other A division fixtures were a 3-1 win for fourth-placed Earlston Rhymers at Tweedmouth Amateurs, a 5-3 defeat for second-bottom Chirnside United at Biggar United and a 4-3 loss for Newtown at home to Tweeddale Rovers.

Rhymers’ scorers in Northumberland were Mikey Gavana, Scott Rice and Alex Ainslie.

On the scoresheet for Chirnside in South Lanarkshire were Rory Williams and Daniel Pattenden.

Mikey Gray scored a hat-trick for Newtown, with Scott Inglis doing likewise for their visitors from Peebles and Connor Thorburn adding another.

Duns Amateurs challenging for possession during their 4-0 win away to Hawick Legion on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Five teams are now level on 15 points at the top end of the association’s B division following Saturday’s results.

Berwick’s Highfields United occupy top spot by virtue of a goal difference one better than second-placed Eyemouth United Amateurs’, with Hawick United third, Leithen Rovers fourth and St Boswells fifth.

Hawick United and St Boswells have both played eight matches, giving their top-five rivals a game in hand on them.

Highfields won 4-0 at Gala Hotspur on Saturday, thanks to two goals from Niall Jones and one each from Lee Dodd and Jayden Jeffrey.

Lewis Swaney on the ball for Langlee Amateurs during their 3-3 draw away to Hawick Waverley on Saturday at Wilton Lodge Park (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Eyemouth notched up a 5-1 victory hosting Coldstream Amateurs, with James Paxton, Connor Lough, Kyle Cooledge, Jamie Robertson and Declan McCulloch getting their goals and Steven Waugh replying for their visitors.

Hawick United lost 6-3 away to Gala Fairydean Rovers’ ammies, with Ross Scott and Nathan Gillie on the scoresheet for the visitors, the division’s table-toppers ahead of kick-off, and Reegan Stisi getting a hat-trick fot their hosts and Gary Cleghorn adding a double and Cammy Riddell another.

Leithen Rovers claimed a 2-1 home victory versus St Boswells, their scorers being Sam Archibald and Andrew Edmiston.