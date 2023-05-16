Duns edge out Langlee for Border Amateur Football Association A division title for second year on trot

Duns Amateurs celebrating beating Langlee Amateurs 2-0 at home on Saturday to win the Border Amateur Football Association's A division title for the second year on the trot (Photo: Duns Amateurs FC)

​That result lifted the Dingers up to pole position, on 45 points from 17 games, ahead of their final league fixture of the season at Newtown tonight.

Saturday’s defeat at New Hawthorn Park was Langlee’s last league game of the season, though they go up against Duns again in this year’s Beveridge Cup final on Saturday, May 27, at Netherdale in Galashiels, with kick-off at 2pm.

They’ll be hoping to retain that trophy, having won it for the first time in Duns last May by beating Chirnside United 4-1.

Eyemouth United Amateurs celebrating beating St Boswells 3-0 at Yarrow Park in Selkirk on Saturday to win 2023's Sanderson Cup (Pic: Steve Cox)

Langlee booked their place in the final with a 3-0 win at home to Greenlaw last Wednesday, Duns beating Chirnside 4-2 at home that same night.

Jack Hay scored two of Langlee’s goals and Des Sutherland the other.

Ben Fairbairn struck at the double for Duns, with Sean Phillips and Kieran Burns getting their others and Rory Williams and Robert Reid scoring for their visitors, last year’s beaten finalists.

On target for Duns at the weekend were Stewart Liddell and Phillips.

Hawick Legion beating Gala Hotspur 6-1 in their Walls Cup semi-final on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Their club are four-times winners of the Beveridge Cup, most recently in 2000, but they’ve got another final to contest first, for the Waddell Cup against Greenlaw this coming Saturday, also with kick-off at 2pm, at their opponents’ WS Happer Memorial Park home ground.

Langlee finish the 2021/22 season as runners-up to Duns for the second year on the bounce, on 43 points from 18 fixtures, 16 ahead of third-placed Greenlaw.

Saturday’s only other league fixture was a 4-3 win for Hawick Waverley at home to Chirnside, lifting them up to fifth place, on 23 points from 18 matches, and away from the third-from-bottom relegation play-off place.

Waverley’s goals were scored by Ross McLeod at the double, Ryan Middlemass and Deacon Law, with Daniel Pattenden and Reid on target for their fourth-placed visitors, assisted by a Charlie Hope own goal.

Hawick Waverley and Chirnside United challenging for an aerial ball on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

One cup final and two semi-finals were also staged, with Eyemouth United Amateurs winning the former by beating St Boswells 3-0 at Selkirk’s Yarrow Park.

Their scorers were Stefan Kennedy, Jake Rutherford and James Paxton, securing the Sanderson Cup for a winning treble, having already picked up the Collie Cup in October and C division title in April.

Saturday’s semis, in the Walls Cup, saw Hawick Legion run out 6-1 winners at home to Gala Hotspur and Earlston Rhymers go out 3-2 on the road at B division champions Biggar United.

Legion’s scorers were Euan Gray and Sean Clarke at the double, plus Calder Law and Finnen Gordon-Woolley.

Hawick Legion on the ball versus Gala Hotspur during their Walls Cup semi-final on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Danny Simpson got both of Rhymers’ goals in South Lanarkshire.

Legion and Biggar meet in the final on May 27 in Hawick at 2pm.

A further final, between Ancrum and Tweeddale Rovers for the Forsyth Cup, takes place this Friday at Earlston’s Runciman Park at 6.30pm.

Eyemouth United Amateurs on the ball during their 3-0 Sanderson Cup final win versus St Boswells at Yarrow Park in Selkirk on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Eyemouth United Amateurs in possession against St Boswells during Saturday's Sanderson Cup final at Yarrow Park in Selkirk (Pic: Steve Cox)