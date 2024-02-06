Duns and Langlee still neck and neck at top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division

Duns edged out Greenlaw by 4-3 away in their Berwickshire derby and Langlee Amateurs got the better of Chirnside United by 3-1 at home at Netherdale.

Those victories leave the Dingers four points clear in pole position, with 33 points from 13 fixtures, but Langlee, on 29, have got two games in hand on them and are unbeaten thus far this season, having won nine of their 11 games to date and drawn the other two.

On the scoresheet for Duns, reduced to nine men for most of the second half at WS Happer Memorial Park at the weekend, were Jonny Simpson at the double, Sean Phillips and Aaron Hope, with Kevin Wemyss, Cam Storrar and Kai Robertson netting for their fourth-placed hosts, also shown a red card but just the one in their case.

Craig McBride, Tyler Smith and Josh Loftus scored Langlee’s goals, with Sean Lackenby replying for fifth-placed Chirnside.

The top two’s games were among five A division fixtures played, the others being a 2-0 victory for eighth-placed Hawick Waverley at sixth-placed Langholm Legion and 2-1 home wins for basement side Hawick Legion and third-from-bottom Tweeddale Rovers against second-bottom Tweedmouth Amateurs and ninth-placed Biggar United respectively.

Waverley’s scorers were Evan Alexander and Matty Linton, Hawick Legion’s were Chay Caldwell and Jordan Hyslop and Tweeddale’s were Connor Thorburn and Michael Robertson.

Five B division fixtures were played at the weekend too, yielding 35 goals in total.

Three saw nine-goal scorelines recorded – a 9-0 battering of Coldstream Amateurs on the road by Highfields United to take them back to the top of the table, a 6-3 win for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs hosting Jed Legion and a 5-4 victory for St Boswells at Kelso Thistle.

Conal Ham and Nathan Jones scored goals at the double for Highfields, with Jayden Jeffrey, Lee Dodd, Martin Inglis and Cam Stitt also netting and an own goal going their way; Reegan Stisi and Sam Ostle scored two each for Fairydean’s ammies, with Ewan McLaren and Kai Macrae also on target; and Ben Dickson, Adam Davison, Kieran Crawford and Kieran Butler hit the back of the net for St Boswells, accompanied by an own goal.

The division’s two other matches were a 3-3 draw for prior table-toppers Eyemouth United Amateurs at Ancrum and a 2-0 win for Leithen Rovers at Lauder.

Connor Lough got all three of Eyemouth’s goals, with Sean Clarke scoring two for their hosts and Joe Hipwell netting their other, and on target for Leithen Rovers were Jonathan Lea and Greg Zokas.

Those results see Highfields returning to pole position, with 45 points from 19 fixtures, and Eyemouth dropping to second place, on 43 from 17.

Two cup ties also featured on Saturday’s fixture card – a 7-0 thumping for Earlston Rhymers at home to South Ayrshire’s Annbank United in the fifth round of this season’s Scottish Amateur Cup and a 3-2 win for Selkirk Victoria away to Gala Hotspur in the Forsyth Cup’s first round.

Annbank’s scorers were Euan Alexander, Lee Sloan, Adam Smith, Adam Forsyth and Yusuf Ulukus with a hat-trick.

