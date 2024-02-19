Duns Amateurs up for football’s Waddell Cup for sixth time after 4-3 last-16 win at Eyemouth

That second-round victory, following on from a 12-0 first-round thumping of Selkirk Victoria on the road in September, earns them a quarter-final at home to Earlston Rhymers on a date yet to be fixed as they look to retain a cup they won for the fifth time by beating Greenlaw 4-2 last May at their Berwickshire rivals’ WS Happer Memorial Park home ground.

Jonny Simpson got a hat-trick for the Dingers, accompanying a Kieran Burns goal, with Stefan Kennedy, John Crawford and Jake Rutherford on target for their hosts.

Earlston booked their last-eight trip to Duns with a 7-5 home knockout of St Boswells.

Their scorers were Phil Addison and Siris Davidson at the double and Scott Rice with a hat-trick, with Kieran Crawford and ex-Rhymer Jack Bell netting two apiece, along with a goal from Billy Mackenzie, for their visitors.

Greenlaw, last year’s beaten finalists, are also through to the quarter-finals, accompanied by Langlee Amateurs, Hawick United, Newtown and Ancrum.

Those last-eight places were earned by a 5-1 home knockout of Biggar United for Greenlaw, a 4-2 win for Langlee Amateurs at home to Langholm Legion, a 3-2 victory for Hawick United hosting Leithen Rovers, a 6-4 victory for Newtown at Berwick’s Highfields United and a 5-4 scoreline going Ancrum’s way at home to Hawick Waverley.

William Smillie scored a hat-trick for Greenlaw, with Stephen Mells and Ryan Mann also on target.

Langlee’s scorers were Jack Hay at the double, Lewis Swaney and Hagen Steele, with Finley Dell and Iain Little replying.

On the scoresheet for Hawick United were Kevin Strathdee, Ross Scott and Andrew Coyle, with Greg Zokas and Chris Gillie getting their visitors’ goals.

Newtown’s goals were scored by Duncan Kemp at the double, Gioacchino De Martino, Calum McGowan, Andrew Callow and Darren Blacklock, with Nathan Jones, Conal Ham, Ryan Lillico and Martin Inglis replying.

David Gobby scored wice for Ancrum, with Owen Cranston, Craig Hall and Euan Armstrong also netting and Evan Alexander at the double, Ben Herdman and Matty Linton on target for Waverley.

Hawick Legion’s last-16 tie at Tweedmouth Amateurs was abandoned with the visitors 2-1 up due to abuse being directed at referee Gary Callachan by a home spectator. It’s yet to be decided whether the game will be replayed or a win awarded to Legion.

Four Forsyth Cup quarter-finals were also played on Saturday, with current holders Tweeddale Rovers among the teams going through.

Tweeddale, 5-1 victors in last May’s final against Ancrum in Earlston, beat Lauder 3-0 at home to keep alive their hopes of winning the cup for the third time, with Scott Inglis putting away all three of their goals.

They play Chirnside United, 4-1 winners at Selkirk Victoria at the weekend, at home in the semi-finals on date to be fixed.

The other semi will see Kelso Thistle at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.

Thistle beat Coldstream Amateurs 7-2 away to earn their last-four place and Fairydean’s ammies secured theirs with a 5-0 home win versus Jed Legion.

Chirnside’s goals in Selkirk were scored by Sean Lackenby at the double, Jake Lough and Robert Reid.

Shane Bonnington at the double, Liam Howell, Ryan Beveridge, Micky Chapman, Liam Hill and Kyle Blaikie were on target for Kelso in Coldstream.

Sam Ostle scored four of Fairydean’s goals against Jed and Kai Macrae got their other.

Just short of a dozen league fixtures are lined up for this coming Saturday, all kicking off at 2pm.

Five A division matches see Duns away to Chirnside, Hawick Legion at Biggar United, Earlston hosting Greenlaw, Waverley at home to Tweedmouth and Langlee playing Tweeddale at home.

Duns are currently top of their table, on 33 points from 13 games, with Langlee second, on 32 from 12.

In the B division, Fairydean are at home to Coldstream, Hawick United to Eyemouth, Jed to St Boswells, Lauder to Ancrum, Leithen Rovers to Gala Hotspur and Selkirk to Highfields.

1 . Hawick United v Leithen Rovers Kevin Strathdee scoring a penalty during Hawick United's 3-2 Waddell Cup second-round win at home to Leithen Rovers on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

2 . Hawick United v Leithen Rovers Hawick United on the attack during their 3-2 Waddell Cup second-round win at home to Leithen Rovers on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

3 . Selkirk Victoria v Chirnside United Selkirk Victoria losing 4-1 at home to Chirnside United in the Forsyth Cup's quarter-finals on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

4 . Selkirk Victoria v Chirnside United Chirnside United beating Selkirk Victoria 4-1 away on Saturday in the Forsyth Cup's quarter-finals (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales