Duns Amateurs stay top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after 3-0 win versus Hawick Waverley
That 3-0 victory over eighth-placed Waverley leaves them on 21 points from a possible 24 but Langlee Amateurs are keeping up their title challenge, being only a single point behind after eight fixtures, thanks to a 5-2 win at home to second-bottom Tweedmouth Amateurs at the weekend.
On the scoresheet for Duns, assisted by an own goal, at New Hawthorn Park were Jonny Simpson and Kieran Cromarty.
Langlee’s scorers at Netherdale were Des Sutherland with four and Graeme Clark.
Third-placed Greenlaw stay within reach of the top of the table, on 17 points from nine games, after beating Tweeddale Rovers 4-1 at home on Saturday.
Kai Robertson, Ryan Mann and Liam Smillie scored for Greenlaw and an own goal also went their way, with Scott Inglis replying for their visitors from Peebles.
Saturday’s other two top-flight fixtures were a 3-2 win for Newtown hosting Langholm Legion and a 2-1 defeat for bottom-of-the-table Hawick Legion at home to Chirnside United.
Sixth-placed Newtown’s scorers at King George V Park were Calum Mcgowan at the double and Duncan Kemp, with Keith Reid and Iain Little on target for their seventh-placed visitors from Dumfries and Galloway.
That result raises their points tally to a dozen from nine games, with Langholm on ten from eight.
Robert Reid claimed both of Chirnside’s goals at Hawick’s Brunton Park, with Matty Roberts scoring for their hosts.
That win leaves Chirnside sitting ninth in the table on nine points from as many fixtures, with Hawick Legion yet to pick up any points eight games into the current campaign.
Three teams are level on 18 points at the top of the association’s B division after their sixth wins of the season on Saturday.
They are Berwick’s Highfields United, at the top of the table thanks to a goal difference of plus-25; Leithen Rovers, in second place with a plus-11 goal difference; and third-placed St Boswells, having played one game more, nine to the top two’s eight.
Hawick United and Eyemouth United Amateurs, level on 15 points with the top three prior to kick-off at the weekend, fall behind after being held to a 2-2 draw at home to Kelso Thistle and having their scheduled match at Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs postponed due to no pitches being available respectively.
Highfields beat basement side Jed Legion 9-0 on the road, Leithen Rovers won 3-0 at home to seventh-placed Ancrum and St Boswells got the better of second-bottom Selkirk Victoria away by 4-0.
Lee Dodd and Niall Jones both got hat-tricks for the table-toppers, with Jack Dunn Young, Conal Ham and Daniel Curle also scoring.
Sam Archibald, Callum MacIntyre and Reece Porter were Leithen Rovers’ scorers versus Ancrum.
Ross Scott and Gavin Tait scored for Hawick United at the town’s Wilton Lodge Park and Shane Bonnington and Alex Gibbs got on the scoresheet for Thistle.
The division’s other fixture on Saturday was a 2-2 draw for tenth-placed Gala Hotspur hosting third-from-bottom Coldstream Amateurs.