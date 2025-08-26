Duns Amateurs keep 100% start to new football season going with 6-0 win v Langholm Legion

Gregor Watson, seen here during Duns Amateurs’ 4-0 win hosting Earlston Rhymers seven days earlier, racked up a hat-trick at home to Langholm Legion on Saturday after scoring twice away to Eyemouth United Amateurs last Wednesday (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

Duns Amateurs are now two points clear at the top of the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after keeping their 100% start to the new season going with a 6-0 thumping of Langholm Legion at home on Saturday.

That fifth win in five fixtures takes their points tally to 15, two ahead of second-placed Tweeddale Rovers’ 12 from five, with defending champions Langlee Amateurs third, on ten from four.

Gregor Watson got a hat-trick for manager James Brydon’s Dingers, with Conor Devaney, Shane MacGregor and Jonny Simpson on target too at their New Hawthorn Park home ground.

That was one of four top-flight fixtures played on Saturday, the others being a 2-1 win for Tweeddale hosting Earlston Rhymers and two 3-3 draws, for Chirnside United at home to Kelso Thistle and Eyemouth United Amateurs away to Greenlaw.

Grant Wilson notched up both of Tweeddale’s goals at their Kerfield Park home ground in Peebles.

Saturday’s A division fixtures followed five last Wednesday, including wins by 7-2 for Duns at Eyemouth and 7-0 for Langlee at Greenlaw.

Duns’ scorers on the North Sea coast were Gregor Watson and Kieran Burns at the double, Jordan Yardley and Gavin and David Brown, with Connor Lough and Lewis Mark Davidson replying.

Fraser Brown and Matty Dalgleish both scored twice for Langlee at WS Happer Memorial Park, with Des Sutherland, Danny Bolton and Lewis Swaney also netting.

Tweeddale were in action that night too, edging out Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs by 4-3 at home.

Their goals were scored by Luke Maclean, Scott Inglis, Jamie Clark and Jake Houten, with Shayne Bell, Lee Macrae and Josh Lee on target for their visitors.

Two other top-flight fixtures played that evening yielded a 4-4 draw for Rhymers at home to Kelso and a 7-2 win for Chirnside hosting Berwick’s Highfields United.

Stow and Leithen Rovers remain neck and neck at the top of the associaion’s B division, the former in pole position, on 13 points from five fixtures, and the latter second, on ten from four.

Both won on Saturday, Stow by 9-3 at home to Berwick Town and their Innerleithen rivals by 6-0 away to Jed Legion.

Two other B division games played on Saturday saw Hawick United beaten 3-0 at Biggar United and Coldstream Amateurs win 5-2 on the road at Gala Hotspur.

Coldstream are back in B division action this Friday, hosting Leithen Rovers, with kick-off at 6.30pm.

That’s this weekend’s only league game, with Saturday’s fixture card being made up of nine Colin Campbell Cup first-round ties.

They take St Boswells to Jed, Biggar to Eyemouth, Tweedmouth to Hawick Legion, Greenlaw to Hawick United, Langlee to Hawick Waverley, Langholm to Highfields, Berwick Town to Kelso, Fairydean to Selkirk Victoria and Duns to Stow.

They’re all 2pm kick-offs except Jed hosting St Boswells, that one starting half an hour earlier.