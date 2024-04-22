​Duns Amateurs into last four of Waddell Cup but Langlee Amateurs beaten 5-1 in final for another trophy

The Dingers, the cup’s current holders following a 4-2 victory over Greenlaw in last May’s final to secure that piece of silverware for the fifth time, are away to Newtown in the last four this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm

Greenlaw host Langlee Amateurs in another last-eight tie on Saturday, also at 2pm, with the winners of that one facing Ancrum away in the semi-finals on a date to be arranged.

Langlee were also in trophy action at the weekend, losing out 5-1 to Lanark’s Kirkfield United at Netherdale in Galashiels in 2024’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup final.

Duns’ scorers at their alternative Gavinton home ground, their usual New Hawthorn Park pitch being waterlogged at the time, were Josh Hebdon with two, Jonny Simpson, Keiran Burns and Gregor Watson.

Lewis Swaney got Langlee’s only goal at the weekend, with Luke Currie scoring two for their opponents, assisted by an own goal, and Stuart Mitchell, Jamie Henderson and Kenzi McCulloch also on the scoresheet.

Five league games were played at the weekend too, two in the association’s A division and three in its B division.

The former were a 4-1 win for Hawick Legion away to Tweeddale Rovers and a 6-0 victory for Langholm Legion at Biggar United.

Hawick Legion’s win saw them swapping places with their Peebles hosts at the foot of the table. They’re now second from bottom, on 16 points from 18 fixtures, with Tweeddale dropping to the basement spot, on 16 from 19 but with a goal difference 19 worse.

The visitors’ goals at Kerfield Park were scored by Joe Wylie at the double, Euan Gray and Aidan Oldham, with Lewis Swan getting one back for Rovers.

Langholm’s scorers in South Lanarkshire were Lee Irving, Cole Hamilton, Daniel Winter at the double, Andrew Whittle and Alistair Hogg.

Two of Saturday’s B division fixtures were 4-2 home wins, for Gala Hotspur against Kelso Thistle and Hawick United versus St Boswells, and the other was a 6-0 win for Leithen Rovers at Coldstream Amateurs.

Hotspur’s goals at Galashiels Public Park were scored by Declan Bell at the double, Joseph Agyei Owusu and Jordan Steele; Hawick United’s at Wilton Lodge Park by hat-trick hero Kevin Strathdee and Martin Goldie; St Boswells’ by Ali Buchanan and Jack Bell; and Leithen Rovers’ by Greg Zokas with three, Callum MacIntyre, Kobe Stevens and Sam Archibald

​Saturday’s fixture card followed two A division games after our print deadline last Wednesday night, a 5-1 win for Duns at home to Newtown, lifting them back up to the top of the table, and a 5-5 draw for Earlston hosting Chirnside United.

Duns, with 42 points from 17 games, are now a single point ahead of Langlee Amateurs, on 41 from 15.

Their scorers were Simpson twice, George Windram, Watson and Luke Strangeways after Duncan Kemp had put their vistors in front.

Rhymers’ scorers were Danny Simpson with four and Mikey Gavana, with Sean Lackenby and Robert Reid both scoring twice for Chirnside and Dean Cockburn getting another.

One A division fixture is to follow on Tuesday and three on Wednesday, with four B division fixtures also being played on Tuesday.

