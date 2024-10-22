Duns Amateurs in with chance to go to top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division

Duns Amateurs beating Lothian Athletic 6-0 at home on Saturday in round one of the South of Scotland Amateur Cup (Photo: Steve Cox)

​Opportunity knocks for Duns Amateurs to replace Langlee Amateurs at the top of the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division this coming Saturday as the defending champions are out of action.

​The Dingers, currently second to Langlee in the table with 22 points from eight fixtures, are at home at New Hawthorn Park to Earlston Rhymers, currently fifth in the standings on ten from six.

Victory would take Duns into pole position as they’re only three points shy of Langlee’s return of 25 points from nine fixtures and their goal difference is 12 better.

That’s one of four games on Saturday’s top-flight fixture card, with the others including a Berwickshire derby for Eyemouth United Amateurs at home at Warner Park to Chirnside United.

Chirnside go into that away-day sitting seventh in the table, on nine points from seven fixtures, with their hosts eighth, on seven from eight.

This weekend’s other A division matches see Hawick Waverley at home to Greenlaw at Wilton Lodge Park and Langholm Legion away to Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Greenlaw are currently fifth in the table, on 12 points from eight fixtures, with Waverley ninth, on six from eight; Langholm tenth, on three from eight; and Tweedmouth bottom, without any points from the six games they’ve played so far.

Seven B division fixtures are also lined up for Saturday, along with a Colin Campbell Cup second-round tie for Hawick United hosting Berwick’s Highfields United.

As things stand, all those games kick off at 2pm.