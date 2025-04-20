Duns Amateurs, Greenlaw, Chirnside United and Langholm Legion through to last four of football’s Border Cup

Jonny Simpson, pictured in prior action, acored twice for Duns Amateurs last Wednesday and again on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

Duns Amateurs, Greenlaw, Chirnside United and Langholm Legion are through to this football season’s Border Cup semi-finals after winning their last-eight ties.

Four-time winners Duns booked their place in the last four by knocking out holders Langlee Amateurs with a 7-3 away victory last Wednesday.

The Dingers’ scorers as they target a fifth win after prior successes in 1989, 1993, 1999 and 2023 were Jonny Simpson, Jordan Yardley and Gregor Watson at the double, plus Kieran Burns, with Graeme Clark netting twice for their hosts and an own goal also going Langlee’s way.

Three further quarter-finals on Saturday saw seven-time winners Chirnside get the better of Eyemouth United Amateurs at home by 3-1, Greenlaw coming up trumps by 2-1 away to Tweedmouth Amateurs and Earlston Rhymers being edged out 3-2 on the road in Langholm.

Greenlaw, winners in 1977 and 1978, host Chirnside and Duns are away to Langholm, one-off winners in 1977, in this year’s semis, with dates yet to be fixed.

On the scoresheet for Greenlaw were Darren Gough and Ross Smillie after Kieran Burgess had put their Northumbrian hosts ahead.

Chirnside’s scorers were Dean Cockburn, Jamie Robertson and Connor Lough after William Mace had put the Fishermen in front.

Rhymers’ goals in Dumfries and Galloway were chalked up by Danny Simpson and Gavin Dickson, with Lee Irving, Craig Cuthbert and Daniel Winter on target for their hosts.

Duns were also in action on Saturday, winning the only Border Amateur Football Association A division fixture of the day by 4-0 away to Hawick United, thanks to goals from Simpson, Sean Phillips and Kieran Cromarty.

It followed three A division matches last Wednesday, a 3-1 derby win for Hawick United versus Hawick Waverley, a 4-2 victory for Chirnside at Eyemouth and a 4-4 draw for Greenlaw hosting Berwick’s Highfields United.

Their 11th win of the season takes Duns to 34 points from 14 fixtures, 18 behind league leaders Langlee but with four games in hand on them, ahead of three top-flight games this Wednesday.

Those midweek A division fixtures see Duns away to Tweedmouth, Chirnside at Greenlaw and Waverley at Earlston, all 6.30pm kick-offs, and they’re followed by three more this Saturday.

This coming weekend’s fixtures take Chirnside to Hawick United, Langlee to Highfields and Waverley to Tweedmouth, the first of them kicking off at 1pm and the others at 2pm.

This Saturday also sees Duns in South of Scotland Amateur Cup final action in Hawick against Lanark’s Kirkfield United at 2pm as they look to add to previous wins in 1992, 1997 and 1998.