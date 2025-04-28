Duns Amateurs celebrating after winning football’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup for first time since 1998

Duns Amateurs celebrating after beating Lanark’s Kirkfield United 3-1 in Hawick on Saturday to win football’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup for the first time this century (Photo: Duns Amateurs)

Duns Amateurs are celebrating after winning football’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup for the first time this century.

The Dingers beat Lanark’s Kirkfield United 3-1 in Hawick on Saturday to claim that regional silverware for the fourth time and first since 1998, their other wins having been in 1992 and 1997.

That’s a second trophy final victory in the space of a month for manager James Brydon’s team following on from beating Chirnside United 4-0 at the end of March, also in Hawick, to secure the Colin Campbell Cup for the first time.

Their scorers at the weekend were Sean Phillips, Jonny Simpson and Kieran Burns, with Luke Currie replying for their South Lanarkshire opponents, the cup’s holders thanks to a 5-1 victory versus Langlee Amateurs in last April’s final in Galashiels.

Langlee Amateurs celebrating after being confirmed as Border Amateur Football Asssociation A division champions for the second year on the spin, thanks to a 7-2 win away to Highfields United on Saturday (Photo: Langlee Amateurs)

Duns’ final win was one of two trophy games played on Saturday, the other being a 5-1 Beveridge Cup last-four knockout for Stow at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.

The visitors’ scorers were Kai Macrae with a hat-trick, Finlay McKechnie and Siris Davidson, with Jordan Steele on target for their hosts.

Another semi-final follows tomorrow, April 29, and it sees Tweeddale Rovers hosting Leithen Rovers, beaten finalists last time round, having lost out to Berwick’s Highfields United by 4-3 in Hawick last May, with kick-off at 6.30pm.

The winner of that last-four tie at Kerfield Park in Peebles will go on to play Fairydean’s ammies in the final at Selkirk’s Yarrow Park on Friday, May 16, also at 6.30pm.

Seven Border Amateur Football Association league fixtures were played on Saturday too, three of them in their A division, including a 7-2 win for table-toppers Langlee Amateurs away to Highfields.

That result takes Langlee 18 points clear of second-placed Duns in pole position and beyond their reach, confirming them as champions for the second year on the bounce and all together.

Unbeaten in the league thus far this season, they’re now on 55 points from 19 fixtures, with one left to play, and eight-time champions Duns are on 37 from 15.

Des Sutherland got a hat-trick for Langlee in Northumberland, with Tyler Smith on target twice and Ryan Clapperton and Hagen Steele also netting.

Saturday’s other A division fixtures were a 2-1 win for Hawick United hosting Chirnside and a 2-2 draw for basement side Hawick Waverley away to second-from-bottom Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Waverley and Tweedmouth were both playing their last matches of the season, with relegation already confirmed for both.

Two more A division matches follow this Wednesday and another two are lined up for this Saturday.

The former, kicking off at 6.30pm, take Duns to Earlston Rhymers and Highfields to Chirnside and the latter, both 2pm kick-offs, see Chirnside in action at Earlston and Highfields at Hawick United.

A Border Cup semi-final is also on Saturday’s fixture card and it’s an away-day for Duns at Langholm Legion, with kick-off also at 2pm and a place in this year’s final at Eyemouth’s Warner Park on Friday, May 23, at stake.

The other semi-final takes place next Wednesday, May 7, and it sees Greenlaw hosting Chirnside.

It’s one of two semis being contested at 6.30pm that evening, with Waddell Cup holders Duns hosting Earlston in the other.