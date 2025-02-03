Duns Amateurs and Selkirk Victoria join Kelso Thistle and Fairydean’s ammies in last eight of regional cup

Leithen Rovers winning 3-1 away to Jed Legion on Saturday at Elliot Park (Photo: Bernie Gajos)

Borderers account for half of the last eight teams contesting this season’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup after Duns Amateurs and Selkirk Victoria booked their places on Saturday.

The weekend’s three second-round ties included Duns handing out a 7-0 hiding to Greenlaw away and Selkirk beating South Lanarkshire’s Biggar United by 4-2, also on the road.

They now join Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, Kelso Thistle and fellow Border Amateur Football Association side Highfields United in the regional trophy’s quarter-finals, to be played on Saturday, February 22.

Selkirk are at home to Highfields United, Kelso Thistle to Fairydean’s ammies and Duns to Carluke Thistle, as well as current holders Kirkfield United hosting Law Community for a South Lanarkshire derby.

Jed Legion on the ball during their 3-1 loss at home to Leithen Rovers on Saturday at Elliot Park (Photo: Bernie Gajos)

The Dingers’ scorers in their Berwickshire derby at WS Happer Memorial Park at the weekend were Jonny Simpson and Kieran Burns at the double, along with Sean Phillips, Jordan Yardley and Gregor Watson.

Enrico Poccia netted twice for Vics in Biggar, with Scott Learmond and Ryan Prentice also on the scoresheet.

Carluke Thistle were given a bye to the last eight because Gala Hotspur were unable to field a team for their scheduled round-two away tie on Saturday.

Fairydean and Kelso and Highfields booked their last-eight places at the end of January with respective wins by 2-1 hosting Chirnside United and 5-1 away at Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Jed Legion losing 3-1 at home to Leithen Rovers on Saturday at Elliot Park (Photo: Bernie Gajos)

Both were back in knockout action on Saturday in round two of this season’s Waddell Cup, the former winning 9-0 at home to Coldstream Amateurs and the latter losing 3-2 hosting Hawick Waverley.

Two further ties in that competition, with three still to be arranged, saw Langlee Amateurs beat Eyemouth United Amateurs 4-2 away and Earlston Rhymers get the better of Berwick Town by 5-2 at home to make it to the quarter-finals.

Finlay Wheelans got a hat-trick for Rovers at Netherdale, with Sam Ostle on target at the double and Reegan Stisi, Ewan McLaren and Lee Macrae netting too, as well as an own goal going their way.

Waverley’s scorers were Jordan Nuttall at the double and Calder Law, with Liam Hill and Andrew Oldham netting the other way.

Jed Legion losing 3-1 at home to Leithen Rovers on Saturday at Elliot Park (Photo: Bernie Gajos)

Danny Simpson notched up a hat-trick for Rhymers, with Lewis Robertson and Calum McGowan chipping in with goals too after Kieran Hume and Brandon Hossack had put their visitors 2-0 up.

Lewis Swaney scored two for Langlee on the North Sea coast, with Daniel Headspeath and Graeme Clark also finding the back of the net and John Crawford and Andrew Patterson replying.

Four league fixtures were also played at the weekend, two apiece in the association’s A and B divisions.

The former were a 4-1 victory for Hawick United hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs and a 2-1 loss for Chirnside United away to Langholm Legion.

Leithen Rovers winning 3-1 away to Jed Legion on Saturday at Elliot Park (Photo: Bernie Gajos)

The latter saw Tweeddale Rovers thump Stow 6-1 at home and Leithen Rovers rack up a 3-1 win at Jed Legion.

Kevin Strathdee scored a hat-trick for Hawick United, with Ross Scott on target too; Cole Hamilton for Langholm, assisted by an own goal; and Jake Houten and Grant Wilson at the double for Tweeddale, plus Jordan Sykes and Jamie Clark, with Kieran Crawford replying.

This coming Saturday is set to see nine more cup ties contested, plus three league fixtures.

Kelso host Ancrum, Leithen Rovers do likewise to Gala Hotspur and St Boswells to Selkirk, Fairydean are away to Biggar and Stow at home to Coldstream Amateurs in the Beveridge Cup’s first round.

Hawick United are at home to Earlston and Langlee to Highfields, along with Waverley hitting the road to Langholm, in round one of the Border Cup, and Hawick Legion are away to Chirnside in the Forsyth Cup’s first round.

Two A division fixtures see Greenlaw hosting Duns for a re-run of their cup tie at the weekend and Eyemouth away to Tweedmouth, accompanied by a B division trip to Berwick Town for Jed.

As things stand, Saturday’s nine cup ties kick off at 1.30pm and the league fixtures follow half an hour later. Check https://www.borderamateurfa.co.uk/ for updates.