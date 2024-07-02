​Dunbar United friendly next up for Berwick Rangers after 3-0 loss to Bonnyrigg Rose

Berwick Rangers losing a pre-season friendly at home to Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic by 3-0 on Saturday (Pic: Alan Bell)

​Berwick Rangers continue their preparations for their next Scottish Lowland Football League campaign with a visit from Dunbar United this coming Saturday.

​Kick-off at Shielfield Park against the East of Scotland Football League premier division outfit is at 3pm.

That match follows a 3-0 loss in their opening pre-season friendly at home to Scottish League Two side Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic on Saturday gone.

Manager Thomas Scobbie stuck gave new signings Alfie Robinson, Arran Laidlaw and Jonny Devers their first starts, alongside goalkeeper Calum Antell, Jamie Stevenson, Jamie McCormack, Alex Harris, Grant Nelson, Lewis Barr, Liam Buchanan and a trialist.

Seven further trialists were named among the hosts’ substitutes – including Tweedmouth Rangers’ Cammy Howden, Craig Heath and Evan Smith – along with back-up goalkeeper Thomas Kay.

Saturday’s defeat in front of a crowd of 319 saw Rose keep up their 100% record versus the Northumbrians, having won all three of their prior competitive meetings, all in the Lowland League – by 4-1 away in March 2022, 3-0 at home in September 2021 and 5-3 away in July 2019.

Aaron Arnott opened the scoring for the visitors on the half-hour mark and Dean Watson doubled their advantage shortly afterwards, with Ben Scarborough adding a tap-in on 73 minutes.

Rangers have got two more friendlies lined up after this weekend and they’re both at home too.

They’re against EoSFL premier division team Haddington Athletic and the Northern Premier League premier division’s Morpeth Town on July 13 and 20, both Saturdays and both 3pm kick-offs.

That’s followed by a midweek fixture in a rejigged version of the SPFL Trust Trophy at the end of July.

Berwick are one of six Lowland League clubs taking part – along with East Kilbride, Bo’ness United, Albion Rovers, Cowdenbeath and East Stirlingshire – and round one will see them go into a draw with 11 Scottish Premiership B teams and five representatives of the Scottish Highland Football League, namely Buckie Thistle, Brechin City, Fraserburgh, Banks o’ Dee and Formartine United.