Drawing 0-0 hosting Newburgh not good enough, admits Peebles Rovers boss Ger Rossi

Peebles Rovers drawing 0-0 at home to Newburgh Juniors on Saturday (Pic: Pete Birrell)

This coming Saturday’s game in West Lothian is an East of Scotland Football League Cup first-round tie, with kick-off at 2.30pm, and the following weekend’s fixture in the capital sees Rovers return to action in the EoSFL’s second division.

The point they picked up from Saturday’s goalless draw at Whitestone Park against 13th-placed Newburgh leaves them sitting tenth in the table, with 26 points from 21 fixtures.

Reviewing Saturday’s match, Rossi told the club’s website: “On the day, we just weren’t anywhere near good enough. The boys know that, though.

“The lads will play better. It was frustrating underperforming arguably in front of our biggest crowd of the season, but the changing room know that we cannot stand still. We move on to next weekend’s cup game versus Fauldhouse.”

“Saturday’s game was definitely one of those that will not live long in the memory of either side.

“The positive we take away is that we at least secured a point in a game that definitely never caught fire.

“We hit the bar early on and probably passed up a couple of half-chances, but the game was deprived of any real quality throughout.