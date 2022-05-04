Draw leaves Hawick Royal Albert United with only three chances to get themselves off bottom of table

Sean Solley in action for Hawick Royal Albert United against Newburgh Juniors on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

United had been hoping to leapfrog Saturday’s visitors to Albert Park, one of just two sides they’ve beaten this campaign, the other being Peebles Rovers, but ended up being lucky to salvage a point at the death.

Only an 89th-minute Jordan Yardley goal, following on from Kieran Crawford’s 57th-minute equaliser, stopped the Fifers taking all three points and putting a bit of distance between themselves and their hosts.

That late leveller, scored after the hosts were reduced to 10 men by Kerr Brown’s sending-off two minutes before, leaves both sides on 10 points from 25 games and still within reach of third-bottom Lochgelly Albert, Newburgh only being above United on goal difference.

Andrew Cameron and Kyle Fraser got the visitors’ goals on three minutes and 62 respectively.

United’s run-in consists of home games against Burntisland Shipyard this coming Saturday and Lochore Welfare on Saturday, May 21, with a trip up to Luncarty in between, on Saturday, May 14, all kicking off at 2.30pm.