​Dingers’ lead at top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division cut to two points

Ross Scott, pictured in prior action, got a hat-trick for Hawick United at home to Eyemouth United Amateurs on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's A division

​Duns Amateurs’ lead at the top of the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division has been cut to two points after having a scheduled fixture away to defending champions Langlee Amateurs at Stow on Saturday called off.

​Second-placed Tweeddale Rovers seized that opportunity to take their points tally to 26 from 11 games with a 6-3 win at home to Langholm Legion, just a whisker short of the Dingers’ total of 28 from ten.

Fourth-placed Langlee are now nine points adrift of pole position, on 19 from nine.

​Grant Wilson got a hat-trick for Tweeddale at their Kerfield Park home ground in Peebles, with Doug Knox adding two goals and Jamie Clark another.

Daniel Winter scored twice for their visitors from Dumfries and Galloway, with Craig Cuthbert also on target.

Three other top-flight matches went ahead, yielding 28 goals between them.

The biggest scoreline of the day was Earlston Rhymers’ 9-4 victory at home to Berwick’s Highfields United, followed by a 5-2 Berwickshire derby win for Chirnside United at Greenlaw and a 4-4 draw for Hawick United hosting Eyemouth United Amateurs.

Robbie Wilson chalked up a hat-trick for Rhymers, with Calum McGowan and Phil Addison scoring twice each and Jimmy and Jack Bell on target too.

Sean Lackenby also got a hat-trick, for Chirnside, with Jake Lough and Jamie Cowe scoring as well and

Ross Smillie and Louis Norris replying.

Another hat-trick was scored in Hawick, by Ross Scott, with Martin Goldie netting too and Declan McCulloch and Jack Moodie on target twice each the other way.