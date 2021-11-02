Des Sutherland double wins 2021 Border Cup for Langlee Amateurs

Victorious Langlee Amateurs celebrating after their Border Cup final versus Greenlaw (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Langlee put two goals past their Berwickshire challengers on Saturday, both scored by Des Sutherland, one in the 73rd minute and the other a lob over advancing goalkeeper Andy Jack three minutes into stoppage time after the end of the 90 minutes.

That final between the two Border Amateur Football Association A league sides – Greenlaw currently sitting third with 12 points from six games and Langlee eighth with three points from two matches – was switched to Melrose’s 3G pitch from Hawick’s Albert Park due to flooding there on Thursday night.

That was one of two amateur cup games contested at the weekend, the other being a 6-4 victory after extra time for Selkirk Victoria over Jed Legion in the first round of the Waddell Cup, earning them a second-round tie away to Newtown.

Langlee striker Des Sutherland scored both their goals in their Border Cup final against Greenlaw (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Four Borders amateur league games also went ahead on Saturday.

Hawick United beat Ancrum 1-0 away in the A league, Eli Hamilton being the visitors’ scorer, and Gala Hotspur defeated Coldstream Amateurs 2-1 at home in the B league, the hosts’ tally being down to a Fraser Brown effort and an own goal.

Hawick Legion suffered a 9-2 drubbing away at Tweedmouth Amateurs in the B league, however, and Netherdale Thistle were also beaten, going down 5-3 to Berwick’s Highfields United in the C league. Hamish Murray netted both of Legion’s goals and Thistle’s scorers were Kieran Crawford at the double and Nathan Munro.

Langlee are back in cup action this coming Saturday, taking on Thorn Athletic away at Johnstone in Renfrewshire in round three of the Scottish Amateur Cup, with kick-off at 1.30pm.

Hawick United's Eli Hamilton getting to the ball ahead of Ancrum's David Gobby (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

This weekend’s A league games, kicking off at 2pm, include Hawick Waverley v Hawick United, Newtown v Langholm Legion and Tweeddale Rovers v Duns.

Saturday’s B league games are Coldstream Amateurs v Jed Legion, Earlston Rhymers v Stow, Gala Hotspur v Selkirk Victoria, Kelso Thistle v Tweedmouth Amateurs and Leithen Rovers v Hawick Legion.

C league fixtures include Berwick Colts v Netherdale Thistle, Hawick Colts v Lauder and St Boswells v Tweeddale Rovers Colts.

Ancrum's Kieran Hayes coming up against Hawick United's Jodie Easdon (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Langlee captain Daryl Burdett with the Border Cup (Photo: Bill McBurnie)