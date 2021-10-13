Derby wins for St Boswells and Netherdale Thistle in amateur league games

Langlee Amateurs' Graeme Clarke in action against Tweeddale Rovers during their Border Cup semi-final on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Earlston Rhymers and Selkirk Victoria drew 1-1 in the association’s B league.

In the C league, St Boswells won 8-1 away at Gala Fairydean Rovers and Netherdale Thistle, also away, beat Lauder 2-1.

Saturday’s other C league match was a 4-1 home defeat for Tweeddale Rovers Colts by Berwick’s Highfield United.

The only A league game of the day was a 4-1 home win for Langholm Legion versus Ancrum.