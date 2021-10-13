Derby wins for St Boswells and Netherdale Thistle in amateur league games
Three Borders derbies featured among the five Border Amateur Football Association league matches played at the weekend.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 8:02 am
Earlston Rhymers and Selkirk Victoria drew 1-1 in the association’s B league.
In the C league, St Boswells won 8-1 away at Gala Fairydean Rovers and Netherdale Thistle, also away, beat Lauder 2-1.
Saturday’s other C league match was a 4-1 home defeat for Tweeddale Rovers Colts by Berwick’s Highfield United.
The only A league game of the day was a 4-1 home win for Langholm Legion versus Ancrum.
Duns are top of the A league with 15 points from five games, Tweedmouth Amateurs lead the B league with 12 points from four games and Hawick Colts are at the head of the C league with the same points-to-games ratio.