Defending champions Langlee back on top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after beating Duns 3-2 away

Lewis Swaney, pictured here in prior action for Langlee Amateurs against Duns, scored twice for them during their 3-2 victory away to the Dingers on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Defending champions Langlee Amateurs are back in pole position in the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after beating prior table-toppers Duns Amateurs 3-2 away on Saturday.

Lewis Swaney scored two of Langlee’s goals at New Hawthorn Park, one from the penalty spot, and Des Sutherland got their other.

Jordan Yardley and Sean Phillips netted for the Dingers.

That was one of three A division fixtures played on Saturday, the others being a 5-3 victory for Greenlaw away to Berwick’s Highfields United and a 3-0 defeat for Eyemouth United Amateurs hosting Langholm Legion.

Those results, ten fixtures into the season, leave Langlee back on top on 28 points; Duns second on 25; Highfields and Greenlaw third and fourth respectively, both on 18; Eyemouth sixth on ten; and Langholm second from bottom on six.

Jack Morrison, William Smillie, Kai Robertson, Patrick Heron and Archie Mowat scored for Greenlaw; Lee Dodd three times over for Highfields; and Finley Dell, Neil Fletcher and Craig Cuthbert for Langholm.

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs are now ten points clear of Tweeddale Rovers at the top of the association’s B division after beating Biggar United 3-1 away on Saturday.

Tweeddale were held to a 3-3 draw away to Hawick Legion.

Lee and Kai Macrae and Thomas Milburn scored for the league leaders; Connor Thorburn at the double and Lewis Swan for Tweeddale; and Davis Hope, Euan Gray and Oliver Stewart for Hawick Legion.

Four other B division fixtures yielded 4-1 wins for St Boswells at Coldstream Amateurs and Leithen Rovers hosting Ancrum, a 9-0 thumping for Berwick Town at Selkirk Victoria and a 4-0 victory for Kelso Thistle away to Gala Hotspur.

Those results leave Fairydean’s ammies on 33 points from 12 fixtures; Tweeddale on 23 from ten; Vics third, on 23 from 11; Leithen fourth and Kelso fifth, both on 21 from 11; Hawick Legion sixth, on 21 from ten; Stow seventh, on 20 from 11; Ancrum eighth, on 14 from 11; St Boswells ninth, on 13 from 11; and Biggar tenth, on 12 from 12.

Three knockout ties were contested by Borders ammies on Saturday too.

They were Waddell Cup first-round wins at home for Stow and Hawick Waverley versus Jed Legion and Hawick United respectively, by 12-0 and 4-3 on penalties after drawing 3-3, and a 10-2 Scottish Amateur Cup exit for Earlston Rhymers hosting Clackmannanshire’s Alva Amateurs.

Eight further Waddell Cup first-round ties follow this coming Saturday, including Eyemouth hosting Langholm for the second weekend on the trot and Duns at home to Chirnside United, plus a trip to Biggar for Rhymers and Fairydean hitting the road to Innerleithen to take on Rovers.

Round one’s four other ties see Greenlaw hosting Gala Hotspur, Kelso hosting St Boswells, Hawick Legion away to Tweedmouth Amateurs and a Northumbrian derby for Berwick Town and Highfields.

Those cup ties are all scheduled to kick off at 1.30pm.