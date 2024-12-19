Defending Border Amateur Football Association A division champions Langlee Amateurs to start 2025 away to Greenlaw

Duncan Kemp on the ball for Langlee Amateurs during their 9-0 win versus Greenlaw at home at Netherdale in October (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Next year’s first Border Amateur Football Association fixture cards have now been issued and 2025’s opening game-day – Saturday, January 11 – offers defending A division champions Langlee Amateurs a chance to reclaim pole position as current table-toppers Duns Amateurs have got that weekend off.

Langlee go into the new year sitting second in the top flight, level on 28 points with Duns but with a goal difference 19 inferior. They’ve got a game in hand on the Dingers, however, having played ten to their title rivals’ 11.

Greenlaw are third, on 21 points from 11 fixtures; Berwick’s Highfields United fourth, on 18 from 11; and Chirnside United fifth, on 15 from nine.

At the other end of the table, Tweedmouth Amateurs are bottom, on three points from eight matches, and Hawick Waverley occupy the other automatic relegation place immediately above them, on six from 12.

January 11 will see Langlee away to Greenlaw, offering the visitors an opportunity to reclaim pole position and their hosts a chance to cut the gap to the top two to four points.

The Galashiels team will be looking for a winning double having given Greenlaw a 9-0 hiding in the reverse fixture at the start of October, and they also beat them in all four of their league and cup meetings the campaign before, by 2-1 at home and 9-1 away in the league and by 4-1 and 5-0 on the road in cup ties.

At the opposite end of the standings, Waverley host third-from-bottom Langholm, with a chance to trade places with their visitors from Dumfries and Galloway at stake.

The day’s three other top-flight fixtures are Chirnside hosting Eyemouth United Amateurs, Hawick United away to Tweedmouth and Earlston Rhymers at Highfields.

B division table-toppers Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs start the new year at home to seventh-placed Kelso Thistle and second-placed Tweeddale Rovers away to eighth-placed Ancrum.

January 11’s five other B division fixtures take Gala Hotspur to Berwick Town, Biggar United to Leithen Rovers, Coldstream Amateurs to Selkirk Victoria, Hawick Legion to St Boswells and Jed Legion to Stow.

Fairydean’s ammies are currently on 39 points from 14 matches, with Tweeddale on 29 from 12 and third-placed Selkirk on 26 from 13.