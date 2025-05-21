​Defenders Alfie Robinson and Callum Mackay sign new deals with Berwick Rangers

Berwick Rangers defender Alfie Robinson pictured during their 0-0 draw at home to Celtic B in March (Photo: Ian Runciman)

Berwick Rangers defender Alfie Robinson has agreed a one-year contract extension running until the end of the next Scottish Lowland Football League season.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old made 33 appearances in all competitions last season, all but two of them starts, after arriving in Northumberland from Gretna 2008 last July.

Robinson, previously at Cowdenbeath and Coatbridge’s Albion Rovers, is glad to be staying put, telling Rangers’ Facebook feed: “I’m buzzing, to be fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, just playing for the best team possible is always the plan and I think Berwick are arguably the best club in the league so there was no chance of me leaving, to be honest.”

Manager Kevin Haynes is equally delighted to have retained Glasgow-based Robinson’s services, saying: “Alfie is a composed and committed defender, earning plaudits for his consistency, work ethic and no-nonsense approach at the back.

“His ability to read the game, his physical attributes in both boxes and his calmness under pressure have made him a great asset to the defensive unit.

“During my time at the Wee ’Gers, Alfie has shown continuous development and a real desire to grow within the club’s environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His dedication, both on and off the pitch, has not gone unnoticed and his re-signing is a clear indication of his desire to develop his promising career at the club.”

Fellow defender Callum Mackay has also signed a new one-year deal and is now set to make a comeback next season after being ruled out of the entirety of last term by injury.

The 21-year-old arrived at Shielfield Park from Edinburgh’s Spartans in July 2023 and went on to make 35 appearances, 31 of them starts, in his first season of senior football prior to sustaining a long-term knee injury in the last game of the campaign.

“Callum has had a hellish year, but, as a club, we have supported him and will continue to do that by offering him a new deal, which I’m over the Moon he has accepted,” said Haynes, 44.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new contract will allow him to get back to full fitness this summer and be ready to contribute once again when the season starts.

“I’ve witnessed his desire and dedication during his rehab work, and with the same attitude Cal will prove to be a great signing again.”