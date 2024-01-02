Defender Quinn Mitchell back at Edinburgh City after end of loan to Gala Fairydean Rovers

Defender Quinn Mitchell with his Gala Fairydean Rovers young player of the year award in April (Pic: Thomas Brown)

The 20-year-old was first loaned out to Rovers by the Scottish League One side’s under-20s in July 2022 until the end of last May, returning to Netherdale in Galashiels for a further loan in September.

His first spell with the Scottish Lowland Football League club saw him named as their young player of the year at their awards in April after helping them win last year’s East of Scotland Cup against Linlithgow Rose the month prior at Rosewell’s Ferguson Park.

A spokesperson for Rovers said: “The club can confirm that loanee Quinn Mitchell has returned to his parent club, Edinburgh City.

Berwick Rangers' Bayley Klimionek and Gala Fairydean Rovers' Jack Beaumont vying for the ball during their sides' 3-3 draw on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

“Wishing you all the best from everyone at the club.”

City, managed by Michael McIndoe, are currently bottom of their third-tier league, with nine points from 18 fixtures.

Mitchell’s last game in Gala colours was their 3-3 draw away to Berwick Rangers on Saturday.

Berwick Rangers' Bayley Klimionek and Gala Fairydean Rovers' Ethan Dougal challenging for possession during their teams' 3-3 draw on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

Cammy Graham put the hosts ahead at Shielfield Park with a shot past visiting goalkeeper Jay Cantley on 20 minutes and Jackson Mylchreest scored both their other goals from the penalty spot, on 49 minutes and 90.

Both those spot-kicks were awarded for fouls on Saint Johnstone loan striker Mylchreest, 17, by Rovers captain Gareth Rodger, the second seeing the 29-year-old sent off for a second yellow-card offence.

The Borderers were also awarded a penalty, for a 32nd-minute foul on Lwendo Kazoka by Scott Bright, and it was put past home goalkeeper Calum Antell by Jamie Semple.

Also netting for manager Martin Scott’s visitors were defender Rodger on 72 minutes and former Rangers loan striker Ben Lamont on 73.

Saturday’s stalemate followed a 2-0 win for Gala in the reverse fixture four days prior.

Those results leave them 12th in the table, with 25 points from 22 matches ahead of a trip to Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

The reverse fixture in November went the way of seventh-placed Strollers, on 33 points from 20 games at the moment, by 2-1.