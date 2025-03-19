Defeats on road for all three Borders teams in East of Scotland Football League action

Peebles Rovers, seen here losing 4-0 away to Tweedmouth Rangers in August, are at home to the Northumbrians this Saturday (Photo: Gary Smith)

All three Borders teams in East of Scotland Football League action on Saturday ended up on the wrong end of their results on the road.

Coldstream, facing the highest-level opposition in the form of EoSFL second division table-toppers Armadale Thistle, were the biggest losers of the three, going down 3-0 in West Lothian.

Thistle’s scorers against manager David Brown’s visitors were Robbie Feeney at the double and Craig Baillie.

The Streamers’ division two rivals Peebles Rovers lost out by a two-goal margin away to Fife’s Oakley United, with their scoreline ending up at 4-2 to their hosts.

On target for manager Anthony Ashworth’s side at Oakley were Robbie Renwick on five minutes and Fraser Stewart on 73, with Tommy Simpson, Ryan Yapo, Ryan Cowie and Reece Strachan netting in the other direction.

Hawick Royal Albert also returned home from Fife without any points, losing 1-0 at Newburgh Juniors, thanks to a Tam Hampson goal.

Those results leave Coldstream ninth in their table, on 29 points from 23 fixtures, and Peebles 11th, on 21 from 21, with out-of-action Vale of Leithen 13th, on 19 from 20.

Manager Kenny Aitchison’s Albert remain third in the third division, now on 36 points from 24 games, with Linton Hotspur second, on 41 from 20.

Four of the region’s five EoSFL sides are in action this coming Saturday, all with kick-offs at 2.30pm.

Peebles and manager Ian Flynn’s Vale are both at home, to 12th-placed Tweedmouth Rangers and to Armadale respectively, and both will be wanting to make amends for defeats in their reverse fixtures, by 4-0 in Northumberland in August and 3-0 at Thistle in October.

A division down, Albert and co-gaffers Ruairidh Fleming and Paul Currie’s Hotspur are both hitting the road to West Lothian, the former bound for fourth-placed Pumpherston and the latter for eighth-placed Fauldhouse United.

The Royalists have drawn with Pumpherston twice at home so far this season, 2-2 in July and 4-4 in September, and Hotspur have beaten Fauldhouse once, by 1-0 at home in West Linton in February.