Defeats for all five of Borders’ East of Scotland Football League sides
Coldstream were the biggest losers, going down 5-0 away to Thornton HIbs in the EoSFL’s second division.
Garry Thomson scored two goals for the Fifers and Raymond Chrichton, Stuart Drummond and Andrew McCallion were on target too.
A five-goal scoreline was also recorded in Peebles Rovers’ second division match at home to table-toppers Bo’ness Athletic but the goals there were shared out, with the visitors winning 3-2.
Rovers’ scorers were Kyle Kivlichan and Luke MacLean, with Sandy Cunningham, Ryan Robertson and Callum MacDonald netting for Athletic.
Vale of Leithen lost 4-2 at home to Blackburn United in the division above and Linton Hotspur were edged out 2-1 by Pumpherston in the one below, also at home.
Vale’s goals were scored by Daniel McKinlay and Craig Brydon; their visitors’ by Liam Campbell, Harry McMartin, James Mildred and Kyle Sampson; Hotspur’s by Aidan Mackenzie; and Pumpherston’s by Kieran Sweeney and Ryan Cumming.
Fellow third division side Hawick Royal Albert were also in action, losing 4-1 away to Oakley United in the King Cup’s first round.
Darren Milne scored for Albert and Scott Bruce, Ryan Yapoudjian, Bruce McAdam and Stevie Dolan for their Fife hosts.
This Saturday sees Peebles host Edinburgh United and Hawick and Hotspur away, to Bathgate Thistle and Fauldhouse United, on league duty and Vale and Coldstream on the road in the King Cup’s second round, at Ormiston Primrose and Newtongrange Star
All those fixtures kick off at 2.30pm except Vale’s, due to start at 2pm.