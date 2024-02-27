News you can trust since 1855
​Defeats all round for Borders’ East of Scotland Football League outfits

Saturday saw all four of the Borders’ East of Scotland Football League teams in action beaten without registering a single goal between them in return.
By Darin Hutson
Published 27th Feb 2024, 08:33 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 08:33 GMT
Peebles Rovers losing 2-0 at home to Fife's Burntisland Shipyard on Saturday (Pic: Pete Birrell)
Peebles Rovers losing 2-0 at home to Fife's Burntisland Shipyard on Saturday (Pic: Pete Birrell)

​Coldstream and Hawick Royal Albert both lost 3-0 away, to Edinburgh College and Harthill Royal respectively.

Peebles Rovers and Linton Hotspur both ended up on the wrong side of 2-0 scorelines, the former at home to Burntisland Shipyard and the latter away to Pumpherston.

Greg Binnie, Blair Ramage and Kyle Robertson scored for the Edinburgh students at the capital’s Heriot-Watt University; Lasana Drammeh at the double and Owen Lake for West Lothian’s Harthill; Iain Millar and Kris Murphy for Fife’s Shippy at Whitestone Park; and Darren MacGregor and Chris Rooney for Pumpherston, also in West Lothian.

Those defeats leave Coldstream ninth in the EoSFL’s second division, on 24 points from 20 fixtures, and Peebles 11th, on 21 from 19.

Albert are fifth in the EoSFL’s third division, on 26 points from 15 fixtures, and Hotspur second from bottom, on nine from 18.

EoSFL first division basement side Vale of Leithen’s scheduled trip to Camelon Juniors was called off due to their prospective hosts’ pitch being waterlogged.

This weekend sees all five of the region’s sides in East of Scotland Football League Cup first-round action – Coldstream at Hutchison Vale on Friday night at 7.45pm and Vale at Edinburgh Community, Peebles hosting Arniston Rangers, Albert at Livingston United and Hotspur at home to Blackburn United on Saturday, all 2.30pm kick-offs.