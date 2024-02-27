​Defeats all round for Borders’ East of Scotland Football League outfits

Peebles Rovers losing 2-0 at home to Fife's Burntisland Shipyard on Saturday (Pic: Pete Birrell)

​Coldstream and Hawick Royal Albert both lost 3-0 away, to Edinburgh College and Harthill Royal respectively.

Peebles Rovers and Linton Hotspur both ended up on the wrong side of 2-0 scorelines, the former at home to Burntisland Shipyard and the latter away to Pumpherston.

Greg Binnie, Blair Ramage and Kyle Robertson scored for the Edinburgh students at the capital’s Heriot-Watt University; Lasana Drammeh at the double and Owen Lake for West Lothian’s Harthill; Iain Millar and Kris Murphy for Fife’s Shippy at Whitestone Park; and Darren MacGregor and Chris Rooney for Pumpherston, also in West Lothian.

Those defeats leave Coldstream ninth in the EoSFL’s second division, on 24 points from 20 fixtures, and Peebles 11th, on 21 from 19.

Albert are fifth in the EoSFL’s third division, on 26 points from 15 fixtures, and Hotspur second from bottom, on nine from 18.

EoSFL first division basement side Vale of Leithen’s scheduled trip to Camelon Juniors was called off due to their prospective hosts’ pitch being waterlogged.

