'Danny's goal was unreal' - Gala Fairydean Rovers boss Martin Scott delighted with 3-1 win at Civil Service Strollers

Danny Galbraith scored stunning third (Pic by Thomas Brown)

Allan Smith headed in a Danny Galbraith corner a minute after the restart before skipper Gareth Rodger – playing after his red card from the weekend was rescinded – blasted home on 55 minutes after his initial header from another Galbraith corner had been blocked.

Galbraith netted the goal of the game – an angled drive from 25 yards – to make it 3-0, with Strollers pulling one back in the last minute through Jonny Moffat.

“We knew it would be a tough place to come but I thought our guys to a man were excellent tonight and I’m very happy with our performance,” said Rovers boss Martin Scott.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The first goal was a bit scrappy but it seemed to settle us down. Then Gareth scored and Danny Galbraith’s goal was unreal, a fitting goal to win any game.

"Danny is the ultimate professional on and off the park. From five minutes into the second half he took the game by the scruff of the neck and drove the team on.”

Galbraith, who previously spent two years at Gala Fairydean Rovers before playing for Bo’ness United last season, said he was happy to be back at the club.

"I’ve loved coming back. I think everybody who knows me knows that I didn’t really want to leave in the first place because I had a great time before.

"I think probably the only option for me was to come back here.

"At my age (31) I’m playing because I want to enjoy it and get something out of it.

"I did here before and it’s like I’ve never been away.”

On his stunning goal, he added: “I was delighted to see it hit the back of the net. The easy answer as to when I knew the ball was going in was when it left my foot; thankfully it did.”