Cup-tie wins for Border Amateur Football Association A division title rivals Langlee and Duns

​The Dingers, current holders of that cup following a 4-2 victory against Greenlaw in 2023’s final last May, continued their defence of a trophy they’ve now won five times by seeing off Newtown away by 5-1 in their semi-final on Saturday.

Their scorers at Newtown’s King George V Park home ground were Jonny Simpson, Kieran Burns, Luke Strangeways, Liam Demarco and Mark Weatherburn, with Darren Blacklock getting one back for their hosts.

Langlee bounced back from their 5-1 loss to Lanark’s Kirkfield United in this year’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup final seven days prior with a 5-0 last-eight win away to Greenlaw at the weekend.

Their scorers at their hosts’ WS Happer Memorial Park home ground were Jack Hay with three, Fraser Brown and Des Sutherland.

They’ll play Ancrum away in the semi-finals on a date to be fixed to decide which of them will take on Duns in the final.

Eight league games were also played on Saturday, all but two of them in the association’s B division.

The two A division matches that went ahead were a 6-2 win for Hawick Waverley at Tweeddale Rovers and a 4-3 defeat for Hawick Legion on the road at Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Earlston Rhymers were awarded a home win against Biggar United as their prospective opponents weren’t able to field a team.

Those results leave Waverley third in the table, on 32 points from 22 fixtures; Rhymers sixth, on 30 from 19; Tweedmouth ninth, on 20 from 20; Biggar tenth and Tweeddale 11th, both on 19 from 21; and Hawick Legion bottom, on 16 from 20. Duns are still top, on 45 from 18, and Langlee second, on 44 from 16.

Evan Alexander scored a hat-trick for Waverley at Peebles’ Kerfield Park, with Jordan Yardley netting twice and Ben Herdman adding another and Robbie McNaughton and Blair Meikle on the scoresheet for their hosts.

Joe Wylie scored twice for Hawick Legion in Northumberland and Euan Gray got their other, with Jamie Logie bagging a hat-trick for their hosts, accompanied by an own goal.

Two of the six B division fixtures played on Saturday yielded 23 goals between them, a 10-2 win for Eyemouth United Amateurs at Lauder and an 11-0 battering for Coldstream Amateurs at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.

James Paxton put away a hat-trick for Eyemouth and Stefan Kennedy and John Crawford both scored at the double, with Connor Lough, David Hendy and Aidan Lauder also on target.

Kai Macrae and Thomas Chandler both scored three for Fairydean’s ammies, with Welsh Curran, Thomas Milburn, Ewan McLaren, Michael Jamieson and Cammy Riddell on target too.

Saturday’s other B division results were a 4-1 win for Hawick United at St Boswells, a 5-1 defeat for Kelso Thistle hosting Berwick’s Highfields United, a 2-0 victory for Gala Hotspur at Jed Legion and a 1-1 draw for Ancrum at home to Leithen Rovers.

Nathan Gillie and Kevin Strathdee both scored twice for Hawick United, with Kieran Crawford replying for their hosts at Jenny Moore’s Road; Lee Dodd got a hat-trick for Highfields, with Jack Young and Nathan Jones also on target; and Joseph Agyei Owusu netted at the double for Hotspur.

Saturday’s fixture card followed three A division matches last Wednesday night – home victories by 10-0 and 5-3 for Langlee and Duns versus Biggar and Earlston respectively and a 2-1 defeat for Hawick Legion hosting Tweeddale – and five more midweek games are lined up for tomorrow, four in the B division and a Border Cup semi-final for Earlston at home to Langlee.

