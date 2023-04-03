Cup-tie win in Edinburgh sets up Borders derby versus Coldstream for Peebles Rovers

Luke MacLean scored Peebles Rovers' winning goal at Leith Athletic on Friday (Pic: Pete Birrell)

A 70th-minute Luke MacLean shot past ex-Rovers and Vale of Leithen goalkeeper Ben McGinley won the tie for the Borderers at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Stadium against East of Scotland Football League first division opposition reduced to ten men by a red card just over an hour in.

That victory sets up a Borders derby away to another first division team, Coldstream, following their 4-2 second-round win at Stirling University on Saturday. That tie is to be played on Saturday, April 22.

In the meantime, Rovers have another derby at Hawick Royal Albert in the EoSFL’s second division on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8pm, and are up against Thornton again away this coming Saturday at 2.30pm.

Looking back over Friday’s cup tie win, Rovers manager Ger Rossi told the club website: “The lads went out and showed what we knew they were capable of.

“After last weekend’s crazy result, I’m not sure if Leith maybe underestimated us a little, but after 15 minutes they most definitely knew they were in a game.

“To a man, our boys worked their socks off from start to finish. Everyone played their part.

“It’s hard or even unfair to pick out individuals after such a performance but I did feel young Fraser Stewart deserved a pat on the back for his performance. He performed well ahead of his years once again.