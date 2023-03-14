Cup quarter-final knockouts for Langlee Amateurs and Gala Fairydean Rovers' ammies

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs and Ancrum vying for the ball during the latter's 2-1 Forsyth Cup quarter-final victory at Melrose on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

Two of the four games to proceed were Waddell Cup quarter-finals and both went to extra time, seeing holders Langlee Amateurs knocked out at Chirnside United, going down 3-1, and Greenlaw prevailing 6-5 at Berwick’s Highfields United.

Chirnside’s scorers were Sean Lackenby, Danny Blackie and Robert Reid, with Lewis Swaney netting for Langlee, back in knockout action this coming Saturday as they host Lanark’s Kirkfield United for a South of Scotland Amateur Cup semi-final, with kick-off at 2pm.

Fraser Falconer scored a double for Greenlaw, with Ross and William Smillie, Ben Bouchier and Liam Demarco also on target. Martin Inglis and Lee Dodd both got doubles for their Northumbrian hosts, with Niall Jones putting away their other.

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs putting a tackle in against Ancrum during the former's 2-1 Waddell Cup quarter-final defeat at Melrose at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Chirnside will be away to Duns Amateurs in the semi-finals, their hosts having beaten Newtown 3-1 away in their quarter final seven days previously.

Greenlaw will be away to the winners of Saturday’s postponed last-eight tie between Stow and Hawick Colts.

Only one of the four Forsyth Cup quarter-finals scheduled for the weekend defied sub-zero temperatures overnight on Friday and it saw Ancrum beat Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs 2-1 at Melrose.

Ancrum’s goal-scorers were Kieran Hayes and Alan Marshall, with Reegan Stisi getting their Galashiels hosts’ goal.

Hawick Legion beating Earlston Rhymers 6-0 in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division on Saturday (Pic: Jack Gillingham)

Hawick United, Tweeddale Rovers and Selkirk Victoria’s home ties against St Boswells, Langholm Legion and Berwick Colts respectively were all postponed.

The only other fixture fulfilled, a 6-0 home win for Hawick Legion against Earlston Rhymers in the association’s B division, was one of four league matches scheduled.

Jason Inglis got on the scoresheet twice for the hosts at Brunton Park, with Finnen Gordon-Woolley, Euan Gray, Aidan Oldham and Sean Clarke also on target.

That result moves Legion up to fourth place in the table, with 25 points from 13 matches, with Rhymers remaining second, on 27 from 14.

Ancrum in possession against Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Legion and Rhymers are both back in league action this Saturday, the former away to table-toppers Biggar United and the latter at third-bottom Coldstream Amateurs.

The two other B division games lined up are Hawick Colts hosting Ancrum and Selkirk Victoria at home to Leithen Rovers.

Five other league fixtures are scheduled, two in the A division and three in the C division.

Duns – currently second in the A division with 27 points from 11 fixtures, one point shy of league leaders Langlee but with a game in hand on them – have a chance to go back to the top of the table at seventh-placed Greenlaw.

Hawick Legion celebrating one of their six goals against Earlston Rhymers in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division on Saturday (Pic: Jack Gillingham)

The day’s other A division game sees fifth-placed Hawick Waverley hosting third-placed Chirnside.