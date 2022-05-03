Cup finals coming up for Hawick Colts, Hawick United, Stow and Langlee Amateurs

Stow's Andrew Callow getting ahead of Jed Legion's Jamie Milner in their sides' Walls Cup semi-final at Ancrum on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Friday’s finals, both kicking off at 7pm, see Hawick Colts go up against Berwick Colts for the Sanderson Cup at Selkirk’s Yarrow Park and Hawick United facing off against Eyemouth United Amateurs at Earlston’s Runciman Park for the Forsyth Cup.

Langlee Amateurs will play Stow for the Waddell Cup at Greenlaw’s WS Happer Memorial Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Langlee have been in possession of that trophy since beating Tweedmouth Amateurs 6-3 back in May 2019 but haven’t had a chance to defend it until now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evan Alexander on the ball for Hawick Waverley against Hawick United last Thursday night (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

This weekend’s hat-trick of cup finals follow four semi-finals in other competitions last Saturday.

Langlee booked a spot in finals on successive weekends by beating Greenlaw 3-2 at home after extra time in the Beveridge Cup’s semis.

They’ll be up against Chirnside United, 7-2 victors at home in their semi against Hawick United at the weekend, at New Hawthorn Park in Duns on Friday, May 13, at 7pm.

Des Sutherland, Danny Simpson and Shaun Hardie scored for Langlee, with Thomas Hume and William Smillie netting for their visitors.

Daniel Pattenden scored four for Chirnside and Joe Condy got three, with Rab McPherson and Lewis Muir netting for United.

Stow and Tweedmouth Amateurs set up a Walls Cup final face-off at a venue yet to be decided on Saturday, May 14, after beating Jed Legion 3-1 away and Biggar United 4-3 away respectively in their semis at the weekend.

Jordan Steele scored twice for Stow against their Jedburgh opponents at Ancrum, with Fraser Jackson putting away their other and Stephen Davidson replying.

Three league fixtures were also played on Saturday – a 5-0 A division victory for Langholm Legion at home to Tweeddale Rovers, a 3-2 home win for Leithen Rovers against Earlston Rhymers in the B division and a 3-0 C division defeat for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs hosting Eyemouth.

They followed five league fixtures last Thursday night – a 1-0 home win for Langlee against Tweeddale Rovers and 4-1 away ein for Hawick Waverley versus Hawick United in the A division; a 7-2 win for Stow at Coldstream Amateurs and 2-1 win for Earlston at Biggar in the B division; and a 2-1 C division defeat for Lauder at home to Spittal Rovers.