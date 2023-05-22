Cup final offers Langlee Amateurs chance of winning double and Duns a shot at quadruple

St Boswells beating Highfields United 4-2 at Bridgend Park in Ancrum on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Duns followed up securing the A division title for the second year on the trot seven days previously by beating Greenlaw 4-2 on Saturday to add the Waddell Cup to their trophy cabinet for the fifth time.

That victory at WS Happer Memorial Park in Greenlaw was their second cup win of this campaign as they’d already collected the Border Cup for the fourth time by beating title rivals Langlee Amateurs 7-5 in Duns at the end of October and they’re now in with a chance of going fourth.

They go up against Langlee again this coming Saturday at Netherdale in Galashiels for the Beveridge Cup, with kick-off at 2pm.

Langlee, though – being current holders of that prize, thanks to a 4-1 victory against Chirnside United in May last year – will be wanting to hold on to it to do a double, having claimed one trophy already this campaign, the inaugural Colin Campbell Cup, courtesy of a 4-0 win against Duns in Hawick in August last year.

That’s one of two trophies up for grabs this weekend, the other being the Walls Cup. That final is being contested by Hawick Legion and B division champions Biggar United at Hawick’s 3G piches, with kick-off at 2pm

Duns’ scorers on Saturday gone were Sean Phillips at the double, George Windram and Liam Longstaff, with Liam Demarco and Sean Spoor replying for their hosts.

The Waddell Cup was one of two trophies contested at the weekend, the other, the Forsyth Cup, going to Tweeddale Rovers on Friday night.

Rovers beat Ancrum 5-1 at Earlston’s Runciman Park to pick up that prize for the second time.

Their scorers, helped by an own goal, were Grant Wilson at the double, Tiff Robertson and Robbie McNaughton, with Ancrum’s score also being an own goal.

The only other match on the fixture card for the weekend was a 4-2 C division victory for St Boswells against Berwick’s Highfields United in Ancrum.

On target for St Boswells, assisted by an own goal, were Jack Bell, Graham Tait and Kai Macrae.

Third-placed St Boswells now go on to contest a play-off against Coldstream Amateurs, third from bottom of the B division, at Kelso’s Woodside Park next Tuesday, May 30, with kick-off at 6.30pm and promotion at stake.