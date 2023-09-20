Cup exit for Peebles Rovers at home to Dunbar United
East of Scotland Football League premier division outfit Dunbar United claimed a 2-1 South Region Challenge Cup win at Rovers’ Whitestone Park home ground at the weekend, thanks to Sean Stewart goals on 46 minutes and 76, sandwiching a 59th-minute equaliser from Scott Latto.
That followed round-two exits for Rovers from the Alex Jack Cup at the start of September and the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup last month at EoSFL first division table-toppers Whitburn Juniors and premier division top dogs Broxburn Athletic respectively, those scorelines being 3-2 after extra time and 4-1.
Peebles manager Ger Rossi, though sad to see another potential route to silverware shut off, was happy once again with the way his EoSFL second division side acquitted themselves against higher-level opponents, telling the club’s website: “This was another tremendous effort against a premier division outfit.
“It sadly just wasn’t meant to be for the lads. After putting so much into the game, we just fell a little short.
“On another day, we could maybe have nicked a goal to take it to extra time with a few of the opportunities we created but the lads gave everything.
“The lads certainly went toe to toe with a fine side a few divisions above, and even in defeat, they more than deserve plaudits for all their efforts.
“I don’t believe many would’ve backed us to live with our opposition yesterday, but the lads did their club proud once again.”
Rovers are away to Stirling University in the league this Saturday, with kick-off at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Park at 2.30pm.