​Cumbernauld visit offers opportunity for Berwick Rangers to move up table and away from drop-zone

​Opportunity knocks for Berwick Rangers to move up the Scottish Lowland Football League as they host Cumbernauld Colts this coming Saturday and manager Kevin Haynes is hoping they seize it.

​Haynes, 43, is still waiting for his first league win since taking over as Berwick manager in January, a 2-1 loss at home to fourth-placed Tranent at the weekend having extended that winless streak to nine games.

As well as stopping that run of defeats and draws – four of the former and five of the latter – going into double-figures, a win against Cumbernauld would also lift Rangers one place up the table and further away from risk of relegation as their visitors occupy the spot immediately above them and are only two points better off.

The Northumbrians are currently third from bottom of the table, on 26 points from 30 fixtures, four points clear of the basement relegation spot occupied by Gala Fairydean Rovers at the moment.

Cumbernauld are 15th on 28 from 30 and Broomhill second-bottom on 25 from 30.

This weekend also offers Berwick scope to end a three-game winless streak against the North Lanarkshire side, having lost this season’s reverse fixture in August by 3-0 under prior gaffer Thomas Scobbie – thanks to two goals from Ashton Pellow and another from Aiden Malcolm – following on from a 2-1 loss on the road in December 2023 and a goalless draw at home in July of that year.

Cumbernauld’s visit to Shielfield Park marks the start of a four-game run-in to the end of the season, with trips to Albion Rovers and Cowdenbeath to follow on April 5 and 19, sandwiching a visit from Broxburn Athletic on April 12, all Saturdays, and Haynes is hoping to secure enough of the dozen points still up for grabs to avoid a second relegation in six years for his new side.

“We’re all in it together and we just need to have that will and desire to grind something out,” he told the club’s Facebook page.

“In the situation that we’re in, we need to believe that we’re good enough to get out of it. It’s belief we need.

“There are parts of games we’re playing well but we need to do that for longer spells of games.”

Ben McCrystal got a goal back for Berwick against Tranent at the weekend on 81 minutes after Euan Greig and Danny Handling had put the East Lothian outfit 2-0 up on 30 and 61 respectively.

Rangers have also got an East of Scotland Qualifying Cup semi-final coming up next Tuesday at home to Dunbar United, Haynes’s previous club, with kick-off at 7.45pm.