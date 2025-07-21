​Cuikie crumble as Berwick Rangers wrap up warm-ups with 3-1 win

Goal-scorer Struan Mair in action for Berwick Rangers as they beat Penicuik Athletic 3-1 at home in a pre-season friendly on Saturday (Photo: Ian Runciman)

​Berwick Rangers rounded off their preparations for the upcoming Scottish Lowland Football League season with a third warm-up win out of four at home to Penicuik Athletic on Saturday.

Greg ​Binnie, Niall Kemp and Struan Mair scored for Rangers on 18 minutes, 76 and 86 respectively, with Max McGinley getting one back for their East of Scotland Football League premier division visitors at Shielfield Park on 85.

That was the Northumbrians’ third friendly victory on the bounce but first on home turf following ones by 2-1 away to Newcastle Benfield seven days earlier and 5-1 at Whitehill Welfare four days before that after getting off to a losing start hosting a Hibernian development side at the beginning of tbe month.

They begin their seventh Scottish Lowland Football League campaign this coming Saturday at home to Cowdenbeath, with kick-off at 3pm.

Liam Buchanan on the ball for Berwick Rangers as they beat Penicuik Athletic 3-1 at home in a pre-season friendly on Saturday (Photo: Ian Runciman)

Manager Kevin Haynes is satisfied that his side will go into that season-opener against their former Scottish Professional Football League rivals in good shape, telling Rangers’ Facebook feed: “Pre-season in general, I think, has been pretty productive.

“We’ve worked on two or three different formations and got the guys to understand them and how we want to play within these systems and they’ve taken it all on board.

“You’re putting ideas into players’ heads every single week and you eventually start seeing them coming through.

“Everybody wants to watch an attacking style of football, and as an ex-centre forward myself, that’s how I wanted to play, in a team that did that, and I’m glad that the chances we are creating is evidential now.

Greg Binnie, right, in action for Berwick Rangers as they beat Penicuik Athletic 3-1 at home in a pre-season friendly on Saturday (Photo: Ian Runciman)

“We’ll be prepared for Saturday. The lead-up to the game has been going on for the last couple of weeks and we’ve got an idea of how Cowdenbeath will play and we’ll be prepared and plan for that.

“It’s that old rivalry that never seems to go away, so it’s a huge game to start the season and I’m really looking forward to it.”