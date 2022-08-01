Cowdenbeath 1-2 Gala Fairydean Rovers - Rovers assistant boss Steven Craig praises side for "giving everything"

Steven Craig praised Rovers' second half performance

Allan Smith’s early strike from a Zander Murray pass had the visitors 1-0 up in this Scottish Lowland Football League clash, but Ewan Thomson levelled for the hosts at Central Park when he volleyed in after a long punt forward by home keeper Mason McCready wasn’t dealth with by the away rearguard, making it 1-1 at the interval.

But Rovers won it after the break in front of 170 fans when Gregor Jordan headed in impressively at the back post following a corner.

“We are thoroughy pleased,” said Rovers assistant manager Steven Craig. “We gave the boys a wee talking to at half-time and just reminded them of the standards myself and the gaffer are trying to strive for here.

"And to be fair, to a man they held up their hands and they gave us everything.

"I thought the first goal was so unselfish from Zander. We’ve done well to win the ball in their half and as he’s broken in – Zander wants to score goals – but he’s done the right thing, lifted his head and played a great ball to Smithy who’s slotted it away great.

“Jimmy – manager Martin Scott – has recruited really well. At the end of last season we sat down and knew exactly what was required.

"The boys that were here last year have been helped by the new boys.

"We’ve got experience in the right areas.”

Scott’s men are third in the table with seven points from three games ahead of facing Edinburgh University away tomorrow (Tuesday), with kick-off at 7.45pm.

"It's only the third game of the season, there’s a long way to go,” Craig added.

"So far it’s seven points from nine and it really should have been nine from nine. We can't be too disheartened.

"I love it at Gala. It is very infectious.

"I’m inviting my dad down to every game. We just love their ethos, we just demand that we play football.

"From a personal point of view it was something I wasn’t looking to get into to be honest.

"I’d just left Dundee United because obviously the travel was affecting my business commitments.

"But when Jimmy picked up the phone I said: ‘Look I’ll give you a hand until the end of the season’ and then after a couple of weeks I was hooked.