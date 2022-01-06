Covid-19 cases lead to postponement of Vale of Leithen’s game against Berwick Rangers this weekend

Vale of Leithen boss Grant Sandison (Photo: Alan Murray)

The Innerleithen side had been due to host the Northumbrians at their Victoria Park home ground this Saturday, January 8, but that match has now been postponed, as predicted by their boss, Grant Sandison, earlier this week.

Talking to the Southern yesterday morning, he said: “We have four positive Covid cases in our camp and three waiting on test results, so that could quickly become seven, then we wouldn’t be able to put a team out as we’d have less than 11 players.

“Berwick also still have a lot of guys isolating.

“It’s the way it is with this Covid situation. Everybody seems to be catching it again.

“We’ll just need to see what happens going forward.”

“Regardless of Covid, with the freezing weather, the pitch could be unplayable as well.

“I can’t see it happening.”

This weekend’s cancellation means Vale – still bottom of the table with four points from 24 games, now six adrift of second-bottom Gretna 2008 following their 2-1 win against fellow Dumfries and Galloway side Dalbeattie Star on Monday – will next be in action away to Edinburgh’s Spartans on Saturday, January 15, with kick-off at 3pm.

The capital side, third in the table with 50 points from 24 games, are away to league leaders Bonnyrigg Rose this weekend.

Vale’s scheduled game last weekend, away to Gala Fairydean Rovers on New Year’s Day, was postponed because of positive Covid-19 test results too.