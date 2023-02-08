Coldstream’s wait for first win of year goes on after 5-3 defeat at Camelon

Coldstream on the ball against Camelon on Saturday (Pic: Scott Louden)

That latest loss followed a 7-0 thumping at Glenrothes the previous Saturday and a 3-2 home defeat to Newtongrange Star in their first game of the year on Saturday, January 7, and the Streamers will now be desperate to stop Camelon doing the double against them – and lengthening their current winless run to five matches – in their reverse fixture at Home Park this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Saturday’s result, Coldstream’s 11th loss of the current campaign, leaves them 12th in the table, two points above the relegation zone, on 17 points from 18 games. It also creates a three-point gap between them and 11th-placed Camelon, now on 20 points from 17 fixtures.

Saturday’s first-ever visit to Carmuirs Park might not have ended well for manager Kieran Ainslie’s side but it did get off to a promising start, a 25-yard shot by Gary Windram having looked set to open the scoring for the visitors on five minutes but instead hitting the crossbar.

Coldstream players celebrating Gary Windram putting them 2-1 up at Camelon on their way to an eventual 5-3 defeat (Photo: Scott Louden)

Instead, the Mariners went ahead from the penalty spot seven minutes later after an Ejay Gay foul in the box, Callum Robertson getting a hat-trick under way.

The Streamers equalised five minutes later, though, via Buster Briggs’ first goal since returning from injury, and went in front just ahead of the half-hour mark, a long pass by Greg McCrudden, playing his first game since returning to the club, finding Windram to make it 2-1.

Robertson levelled for Camelon eight minutes after that, but Coldstream had a chance to take the lead again just ahead of half-time, a Kieran Bullen header from a McCrudden free-kick being denied by the woodwork.

It wasn’t until 15 minutes from the final whistle that it became clear it wasn’t going to be Coldstream’s day, with James McAteer putting Camelon back in front at that point, Robertson netting his third three minutes later and Day putting a 20-yard effort past visiting goalkeeper Matt Hall on 84 minutes.

Buster Briggs celebrating scoring Coldstream's first goal against Camelon to make it 1-1 (Pic: Scott Louden)