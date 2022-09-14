Coldstream up for cup versus students at weekend

Coldstream drew 2-2 with Dalkeith Thistle in a friendly this week (Photo: Corine Briggs)

The Streamers are at home again this coming Saturday and will host Edinburgh College in the third round of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.

Kick-off against the East of Scotland Football League third division side will be at 3pm.

Coldstream, currently 13th in the EoSFL first division with four points from five games, warmed up for this weekend’s cup tie with a friendly at Midlothian’s Dalkeith Thistle on Tuesday night, drawing 2-2 against the EoSFL second division table-toppers, thanks to goals at the double from Thomas Grey.

The club have also issued an injury update, reporting that striker Buster Briggs has undergone surgery to one of his arms after being stretchered off during their 2-2 draw at home to Dunbar United at the start of the month, goalkeeper Matt Hall will be out for at least six weeks wiith a broken thumb, long-term ankle injury sufferer Fraser Falconer is in rehab following an op and Chrissy Briggs is awaiting surgery for an ankle ligament issue.

Tweedmouth Rangers are back on the ball on Saturday too, as are Berwick Rangers.

Tweedmouth, tenth in the EoSFL second division at present, are away to Fife’s Lochore Welfare in the third round of the Alex Jack Cup, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Berwick are away to Linlithgow Rose in the Scottish Cup’s first round, with kick-off at 3pm.

The Northumbrians currently sit 12th in the Scottish Lowland Football League following a 2-0 victory at Gala Fairydean Rovers the Saturday before last, but due to cup commitments, they’re not now scheduled to be back in action in the league until Wednesday, September 28, away to Edinburgh University at Peffermill Playing Fields.