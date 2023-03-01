Coldstream up for cup at Dunipace at weekend
It’s now three months since Coldstream won a game of football but their next opponents are the last team they beat so they’ll be hoping to get the better of them again.
Manager Kieran Ainslie’s Streamers are up against Dunipace away at Westfield Park in the second round of the King Cup this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.
Their 2-1 win at home to Pace back at the start of December in the East of Scotland Football League’s first division was the last time they tasted victory, having been followed by five defeats and two draws, the former including one by 4-3 against Danny Smith’s side on the road the weekend before last.
Coldstream’s latest loss, by 2-1, came at home to third-placed Kinnoull on Saturday and it leaves them just outwith the relegation zone in 13th place in the table, on 18 points from 21 games.
Kyle Wooley and Patrick Brown scored for Kinnoull at the weekend, with Ejay Gay marking his 100th appearance for the hosts by getting one back.