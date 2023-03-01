Coldstream up for cup at Dunipace at weekend

Coldstream manager Kieran Ainslie watching his side being beaten 4-3 at Dunipace the weekend before last (Pic: Scott Louden)

Manager Kieran Ainslie’s Streamers are up against Dunipace away at Westfield Park in the second round of the King Cup this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Their 2-1 win at home to Pace back at the start of December in the East of Scotland Football League’s first division was the last time they tasted victory, having been followed by five defeats and two draws, the former including one by 4-3 against Danny Smith’s side on the road the weekend before last.

Coldstream’s latest loss, by 2-1, came at home to third-placed Kinnoull on Saturday and it leaves them just outwith the relegation zone in 13th place in the table, on 18 points from 21 games.